Broadway in Bismarck season announced
Broadway in Bismarck season announced

The Bismarck Events Center and Nederlander National Markets have announced the 2021-22 Broadway in Bismarck season.

The season features "The Simon & Garfunkel Story," which chronicles the journey shared by the folk-rock duo Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel; and the international sensation "STOMP."

Sales are underway for new and renewing subscriptions. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.

"The Simon & Garfunkel Story" is Friday, Dec. 3, and "STOMP" is Tuesday, Feb. 8.

To subscribe, call 701-355-1384, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or go to www.BismarckEventCenter.com.

