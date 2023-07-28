The Bismarck Events Center and Nederlander National Markets have announced the 2023-24 Broadway in Bismarck season.
The season features "Mannheim Steamroller Christmas," "Jesus Christ Superstar" and "Pretty Woman: The Musical."
Sales are underway for new and renewing subscriptions. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.
"Mannheim Steamroller Christmas" is Saturday, Nov. 18; "Jesus Christ Superstar" is Tuesday, Feb. 6; and "Pretty Woman" is Tuesday, April 9.
To subscribe, go to www.BismarckEventCenter.com.