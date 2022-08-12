Broadway in Bismarck season announced

The Bismarck Events Center and Nederlander National Markets have announced the 2022-23 Broadway in Bismarck season.
The season features a "Blue Man Group" performance and the international award-winning "Legally Blonde - The Musical."
Sales are underway for new and renewing subscriptions. On-sale dates for individual tickets will be announced as each performance approaches.
"Blue Man Group" is Sunday, Oct. 2, and "Legally Blonde" is Tuesday, Jan. 31.
To subscribe, call 701-355-1384, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or go to www.BismarckEventCenter.com.