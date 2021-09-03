Braddock threshing show set

The South Central Threshing Association’s Threshing Bee & Antique Show at Braddock is set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11-12.

Braddock is 45 miles southeast of Bismarck.The grounds are at 5855 16th Ave. SE, just north of town.

The show's 47th year will feature threshing machines, steam tractors, printing presses and other antique machines. There will be music, a flea market and craft show, games for kids and food.

There also will be an expanded playground and more inflatables for kids, a donated doll collection displayed in the historic Bohlin House, a model train display in the depot and a new covered deck at Miss Kitty’s bar.

Both days start with a 7:30-9 a.m. breakfast. Admission, which is good for both days, is $10. Children under 12 are admitted free. Camping space is available for $25 per day for an electrical hook-up, first come, first served. Primitive camping is free.

For more information, go to https://www.southcentralthreshing.com/.

