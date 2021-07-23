Bowman museum completes in-house theater

The Pioneer Trails Regional Museum in Bowman has completed work on an in-house theater dedicated to founding member Merle J. Clark.
Clark was born and raised on his family ranch in the Badlands of western Slope County. He served in the Army and spent 50 years as an auctioneer, horseback rider and arena announcer. He was an avid historian, amateur paleontologist and storyteller. The North Dakota State Historical Society in 2011 recognized him for excellence in local history.
He died in 2018. The theater project began the next year and wrapped up earlier this month.
The Merle J. Clark Memorial Theatre is running three films: “Special Cowboy Moments: The Marmarth Maniac," “The Day Dinosaurs Died” and “The Battle of Rainy Butte.”