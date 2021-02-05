BookTalk at BSC to discuss '1984'

Bismarck State College is hosting a virtual discussion of “1984” by George Orwell for the next "BookTalk at BSC" from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday.

Assistant Professor of Religion/Philosophy Tayo Basquiat will lead this second of three discussions exploring a "A Cautionary Tale” theme. The 2021 series will wrap up with “Parable of the Sower” by Octavia E. Butler on March 7. The first book was "Year of Wonders: A Novel of the Plague" by Geraldine Brooks.

BookTalk at BSC discussions are free and open to all. Series books are available at local libraries and booksellers. For more information, go to bsc.libguides.com/booktalk/2021. For virtual event access contact the BSC Library at bsc.library@bismarckstate.edu or 701-224-5450.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0