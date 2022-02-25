Used book sale set at Bismarck library

The Friends of the Bismarck Public Library group is holding its Spring Used Book Sale next Thursday through Saturday, March 3-5.
There will be more than 50,000 used books for sale, at $1 per pound. CDs, DVDs and other items are priced separately. Proceeds fund special purchases and projects at the downtown library.
Sale hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The library is at 515 N. Fifth St. The lobby display through March is highlighting the art of Steve Holmes, a landscape artist who began painting wildlife in 1991. His works have been published by Ducks Unlimited; Walleye Unlimited; and Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks.