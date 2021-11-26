Heritage Center hosts talk by Lembke on book

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck will host a talk and book-signing by local author Claus Lembke.
"Koming to Amerika: An Immigrant's Story" details Lembke's emigration from Eastern Europe to America. He touches on his childhood days in Germany, his military service, his first years in farming in Minnesota, and his move to Bismarck to become CEO of the North Dakota Association of Realtors. The book's foreward is written by former Gov. Jack Dalrymple.
The event at 2 p.m. Sunday is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series. It's free and open to the public. Participants can bring their own books or purchase them at the event.