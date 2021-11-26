 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heritage Center hosts talk by Lembke on book

  • 0

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck will host a talk and book-signing by local author Claus Lembke.

"Koming to Amerika: An Immigrant's Story" details Lembke's emigration from Eastern Europe to America. He touches on his childhood days in Germany, his military service, his first years in farming in Minnesota, and his move to Bismarck to become CEO of the North Dakota Association of Realtors. The book's foreward is written by former Gov. Jack Dalrymple.

The event at 2 p.m. Sunday is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series. It's free and open to the public. Participants can bring their own books or purchase them at the event.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

How a fine-art photographer recast the lives of exotic dancers through a female gaze

How a fine-art photographer recast the lives of exotic dancers through a female gaze

Elizabeth Waterman was desperate. In setting out to photograph exotic dancers for "Moneygame," her book depicting strippers from a respectful, humanizing and refreshingly female perspective, the fine art photographer never anticipated how many clubs, dancers and publishers would say no. So she started bringing doughnuts for the bouncers; she won over dancers by helping them gather dollar bills ...

A festival paramedic reflects on the Astroworld tragedy

A festival paramedic reflects on the Astroworld tragedy

In the 2020 book "Molly, Mushrooms & Mayhem: Stories from Inside the Music Festival Medical Tent," Jim Bollenbacher recounts the first time he witnessed the effects of psychedelic mushrooms. He was working as a paramedic at an electronic dance music festival when he was called by security to check on a young man crawling on the floor, picking imaginary things off the ground and out of the air. ...

Review: 'Galloway,' by Patrick Laurie

Review: 'Galloway,' by Patrick Laurie

A love story to Galloway and its cattle — a quixotic tale of determination and wonder. "Galloway: Life in a Vanishing Landscape" by Patrick Laurie; Counterpoint (272 pages, $16.95) ——— "Galloway: Life in a Vanishing Landscape" is Patrick Laurie's elegy to Galloway, his birthplace, a rugged, forgotten region on the southwest coast of Scotland. For centuries it was known for Galloway cattle, a ...

Bestselling Minnesota author, poet Robert Bly dies at 94

MINNEAPOLIS — Robert Bly, the National Book Award-winning poet who started out writing bucolic poems about rural Minnesota and went on to shake up the complacent world of 1950s poetry, rail against war, bring international poets to Western readers, and become a bestselling author teaching men how to be in touch with their feelings, died Sunday, just a month before his 95th birthday. In his ...

Celebrate the holiday season with these 6 paperbacks (for a friend or yourself)

Celebrate the holiday season with these 6 paperbacks (for a friend or yourself)

November is a lovely month for reading, and for thinking about what books to buy as holiday gifts. (You may have heard: Order early this year.) Here are six fresh-minted options in paperback, to suit a variety of tastes. "Leave the World Behind" by Rumaan Alam (HarperCollins, $16.99). A bestseller and National Book Award finalist, Alam's novel throws two families — strangers to each other — ...

Review: 'The Correspondents,' by Judith Mackrell

Review: 'The Correspondents,' by Judith Mackrell

Women writers fought bureaucracy and stereotypes to report from the front lines of World War II. "The Correspondents: Six Women Writers on the Front Lines of World War II" by Judith Mackrell; Doubleday (496 pages, $30) ——— Occasionally, I wonder what it would be like to cover something other than books, perhaps a beat with a tinge of danger beyond paper cuts. However, after reading Judith ...

Ann Patchett celebrates ‘These Precious Days’

Ann Patchett celebrates ‘These Precious Days’

"These Precious Days: Essays" by Ann Patchett; Harper (320 pages, $26.99) ——— Ann Patchett’s splendid new essay collection, "These Precious Days," overflows with life — the joys of friendship, the bonds of family, the delights of bookstores and dogs, the mysteries (even to her) of writing. It’s warm and funny and smart and full of unexpected insights. What more could you ask from a book that ...

Review: 'A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechancanough and the War for America,' by James Horn

Review: 'A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechancanough and the War for America,' by James Horn

An informative and engaging — but largely speculative — account of the role of a mostly forgotten Native leader of the first Anglo-Indian Wars in Virginia. "A Brave and Cunning Prince: The Great Chief Opechancanough and the War for America" by James Horn; Basic Books (320 pages, $30) ——— In 1561, Spanish explorers abducted an Indian boy from his home in what is now coastal Virginia. They took ...

Review: 'Liberty Is Sweet,' by Woody Holton

Review: 'Liberty Is Sweet,' by Woody Holton

A prize-winning historian broadens and enriches our understanding of the American Revolution. "Liberty Is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution" by Woody Holton; Simon & Schuster (800 pages, $37.50) ——— When The 1619 Project first appeared in the New York Times Magazine, it came under fire for journalistic whack-a-mole; contributors argued that the primary cause of the American ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Songs to get you ready for Thanksgiving

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News