Heritage Center hosts talk, book-signing by Vogel

The North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck will host a talk by lawyer and former state Agriculture Commissioner Sarah Vogel at 2 p.m. on Sunday.
Vogel and Humanities North Dakota Executive Director Brenna Gerhardt will discuss Vogel's new book "The Farmer's Lawyer: The North Dakota Nine and the Fight to Save the Family Farm." It details her experience as a young attorney fighting for farmers facing foreclosure in the 1980s.
The event is free and open to the public. Vogel will sign books following the presentation. Attendees can bring their own book or purchase one at the event, which is part of the State Historical Society of North Dakota's Sensational Sundays series.