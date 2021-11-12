Heritage Center hosts talk, book-signing by Vogel

Her new novel is a ghost story set in a Minneapolis bookstore very much like Erdrich's own. MINNEAPOLIS — Louise Erdrich's "creaky old" Minneapolis house might well have its own resident ghost, but she's not talking about it. "It does," she said in a recent interview. "And that's all I'm going to say. I don't want to disturb this ghost. I feel like I really don't want to disturb things." ...