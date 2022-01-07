BSC BookTalk series kicks off Sunday

The Bismarck State College Library will host the first of three BookTalk at BSC discussions exploring a “journeys” theme on Sunday.
Humanities instructor Brian Palecek will kick off the series with a discussion of Rachel Joyce’s New York Times bestselling novel “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry," from 1-3 p.m.
The other discussions in the series will be in February and March. They're free and open to the public.
BookTalk at BSC is funded by the BSC Library and the Rose Marie Henke Memorial Library Endowment. For more information, contact the library at 701-224-5450 or bsc.library@bismarckstate.edu.