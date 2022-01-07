BSC BookTalk series kicks off Sunday

And now we get to play soothsayer and peek into the future. Here are some of the titles publishing in the first quarter of the new year that we are most looking forward to reading: 'To Paradise,' by Hanya Yanagihara. (Doubleday, Jan. 11.) Her 2015 novel, "A Little Life," won the Kirkus Prize for Fiction and was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, the National Book Award and International ...