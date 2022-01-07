 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BSC BookTalk series kicks off Sunday

  • 0

The Bismarck State College Library will host the first of three BookTalk at BSC discussions exploring a “journeys” theme on Sunday.

Humanities instructor Brian Palecek will kick off the series with a discussion of Rachel Joyce’s New York Times bestselling novel “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry," from 1-3 p.m.

The other discussions in the series will be in February and March. They're free and open to the public.

BookTalk at BSC is funded by the BSC Library and the Rose Marie Henke Memorial Library Endowment. For more information, contact the library at 701-224-5450 or bsc.library@bismarckstate.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Skyhorse picks up Norman Mailer collection amid Random House drama

Skyhorse Publishing has acquired a planned collection of Norman Mailer's essays after the late author's longtime publisher, Random House, didn't. As is customary in a long-standing author-publisher relationship, the Mailer estate first offered the book to Random House, which declined to move forward with the collection, according to a Tuesday report from the New York Times. The posthumous ...

Review: 'The Farmer's Lawyer,' by Sarah Vogel

Review: 'The Farmer's Lawyer,' by Sarah Vogel

Part memoir, part history by a lawyer who fought foreclosures on family farms in the 1980s. "The Farmer's Lawyer: The North Dakota Nine and the Fight to Save the Family Farm" by Sarah Vogel; Bloomsbury Publishing (432 pages, $28) ——— Farming has never been an easy profession. The work is physically demanding and at times dangerous, commodity prices are capricious, agribusiness giants control ...

Review: 'The Sisters Mao,' by Gavin McCrea

Review: 'The Sisters Mao,' by Gavin McCrea

Set in England and China, a smart, expansive novel considers the toll of extremist beliefs. "The Sisters Mao" by Gavin McCrea; Scribe (560 pages, $28) ——— "The Sisters Mao," Gavin McCrea's second novel, is a stirring, perceptive exploration of radical politics. Two of the Irish writer's protagonists, sisters Iris and Eva Thurlow, are among a small number of disaffected Londoners who live ...

Moira Macdonald picks 15 of the most anticipated books of 2022

Moira Macdonald picks 15 of the most anticipated books of 2022

Here's hoping that 2022 brings us ... oh, at this point, I'll settle for anything halfway decent. But here are 15 much-anticipated books that might make the new year bright, arranged in order of planned publication. "To Paradise" by Hanya Yanagihara (Penguin Random House, Jan. 11) It's been seven years since the publication of Yanagihara's acclaimed previous novel "A Little Life"; now she ...

Author Rebecca Sive’s latest book offers guidance for moving forward in 2022

Author Rebecca Sive’s latest book offers guidance for moving forward in 2022

CHICAGO — A few years ago, Chicago author and activist Rebecca Sive’s book and manifesto, “Vote Her In: Your Guide to Electing Our First Woman President,” set the stage for an action-based plan to elect a woman to the highest office in our land. In it, Sive wrote: “It’s time for a century of women. And then another. And another.” Sive’s latest literary work, “Make Herstory Your Story: Your ...

Laurie Hertzel: Books to look forward to in 2022

Laurie Hertzel: Books to look forward to in 2022

And now we get to play soothsayer and peek into the future. Here are some of the titles publishing in the first quarter of the new year that we are most looking forward to reading: 'To Paradise,' by Hanya Yanagihara. (Doubleday, Jan. 11.) Her 2015 novel, "A Little Life," won the Kirkus Prize for Fiction and was shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize, the National Book Award and International ...

Holiday books: Nonfiction

Holiday books: Nonfiction

Histories, memoirs and biographies to give 'The Old King in his Exile' by Arno Geiger, translated by Stefan Tobler. (And Other Stories, $16.95.) Austrian writer Arno Geiger writes with keen observation, empathy and an eye for the absurd about the dementia descending on his aging father. As time goes on, Geiger learns to meet his father where he is. The result is this rich, rewarding and ...

What We’re Reading: This week it’s what YOU’RE reading — Reader Favorites for 2021

What We’re Reading: This week it’s what YOU’RE reading — Reader Favorites for 2021

I’m not reading anything this week. Not for this column anyway. Mostly I’ve been reading emails from you, readers. A few weeks ago I attached a question to the Best Books of 2021: What did you like this year? Old or new? Anything? The response was a happy flood of thoughtful memories, of pleasantly lost afternoons with thrillers and up-all-night dives into politics. (If you your wrote but ...

Review: 'Honor,' by Thrity Umrigar

Review: 'Honor,' by Thrity Umrigar

A reporter returns to India to write about a grisly crime. "Honor" by Thrity Umrigar; Algonquin Books of Chapel Hill (326 pages, $26.95, in stores Jan. 11) ——— Thrity Umrigar's latest novel, "Honor," begins with a vacation cut short when Smita Agarwal, a foreign correspondent from Brooklyn, is forced to abandon the sunny beaches of the Maldives for an unexpected detour to bustling Mumbai. She ...

21 of the best new books in 2021

21 of the best new books in 2021

These books feature villains and heroes; they span all sorts of genres, from historical fiction to fantasy; and some were even written by historians, poets and Pulitzer Prize winners.

Watch Now: Related Video

Betty White’s funeral plans are being 'handled privately'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News