BSC BookTalk series kicks off Jan. 8

The Bismarck State College Library will host the first of three BookTalk at BSC discussions exploring a “Braided Lives” theme on Jan. 8.

Humanities instructor Brian Palecek will kick off the series with a discussion of Louise Erdrich’s New York Times bestselling novel “The Night Watchman" from 1-3 p.m.

The other discussions in the series will be Feb. 5 and March 5. They're free and open to the public.

BookTalk at BSC is funded by the BSC Library and the Warren and Rose Marie Henke Memorial Library Endowment. For more information, contact the library at 701-224-5450 or bsc.library@bismarckstate.edu.

