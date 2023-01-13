 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BSC BookTalk series continues Feb. 5

  • 0

The Bismarck State College Library will host the second of three BookTalk at BSC discussions exploring a “Braided Lives” theme on Feb. 5. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Associate professor of English Michael Tomanek will discuss Sierra Crane Murdoch's nonfiction “Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country” from 1-3 p.m.

The other discussion in the series will be March 5. They're free and open to the public.

BookTalk at BSC is funded by the BSC Library and the Warren and Rose Marie Henke Memorial Library Endowment. For more information, contact the library at 701-224-5450 or bsc.library@bismarckstate.edu.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prince Harry's 'Spare' ghostwriter defends book's mistakes as it breaks sales records

Prince Harry's 'Spare' ghostwriter defends book's mistakes as it breaks sales records

J.R. Moehringer, the ghostwriter on Prince Harry's explosive tell-all "Spare", is defending factual errors and inconsistencies in the just-published memoir. And he did it with a quote from another author. In a Wednesday tweet, the Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and former Los Angeles Times writer seemed to address nit-picking criticisms of the book with a quote by "The Liars' Club" author ...

Review: 'The Girl I Am, Was, and Never Will Be,' by Shannon Gibney

Review: 'The Girl I Am, Was, and Never Will Be,' by Shannon Gibney

NONFICTION: Shannon Gibney combines speculative fiction with research to probe her adoptive life. "The Girl I Am, Was, and Never Will Be" by Shannon Gibney; Dutton (256 pages, $18.99) ——— "I must be adopted." "I hope I'm adopted." "Who are these strange people and how did I come to live among them?" Such thoughts cross many of our minds in childhood and adolescence, experiencing ourselves as ...

Todger, Tiggy, Biro and Spike: A glossary of Harry's Britishisms for 'Spare' readers

Todger, Tiggy, Biro and Spike: A glossary of Harry's Britishisms for 'Spare' readers

It's often said that England and America are two countries divided by a common language. If you're one of the many readers on this side of the pond to pick up a copy of "Spare," you are likely engrossed by Prince Harry's poignant yet frequently salacious account of life inside the royal bubble. As you read with fascination about the grief he struggled with after his mother, Princess Diana, ...

The quest to find King Tut is detailed in new book about the storied pharaoh

The quest to find King Tut is detailed in new book about the storied pharaoh

“The Complete Tutankhamun: 100 Years of Discovery” by Nicholas Reeves; Thames & Hudson (464 pages, $50) ——— Ancient Egyptians made him a god. Modern Egyptologists made him immortal. When Tutankhamun came to the throne around 1330 B.C., he still counted his age in single digits. When he died, his body weakened by malaria, Tut was not quite 20. His death was so sudden he was buried in a borrowed ...

Review: 'Small World,' by Laura Zigman

Review: 'Small World,' by Laura Zigman

FICTION: Two middle-aged sisters move in together and try to heal the wounds of their childhood. "Small World" by Laura Zigman; Ecco (304 pages, $27.99) ——— Laura Zigman offers a modern take on the bonds of sisterhood in "Small World," a novel about siblings whose difficult childhood has morphed them into emotionally challenged adults who lack the ability to have normal relationships. Zigman ...

Review: 'The Boys,' by Katie Hafner

Review: 'The Boys,' by Katie Hafner

Books in brief "The Boys" by Katie Hafner; Spiegel & Grau (256 pages, $27) ——— Think of Katie Hafner as Anne Tyler, but much weirder. Ethan, the main character in "The Boys," could easily slide into "The Accidental Tourist" or "French Braid": Mild, socially awkward and a loner, he's struggling to understand why everyone else doesn't see the world the way he does. "Boys" opens with a letter ...

Review: 'Sam,' by Allegra Goodman

Review: 'Sam,' by Allegra Goodman

FICTION: A girl comes of age and finds her passion in the climbing gym. "Sam" by Allegra Goodman; Dial Press (316 pages, $28) ——— Some writers hone a signature style, while others reinvent their approach to suit each book. With her sixth novel, "Sam," Allegra Goodman set aside the descriptive, lyrical prose style of her prize-winning novels and New Yorker stories to craft a stripped-down, ...

Mental health research is making 'undeniable' progress. Why are we still in crisis?

Mental health research is making 'undeniable' progress. Why are we still in crisis?

SEATTLE — In Dr. Thomas Insel's new book about the mental health crisis in the U.S., he makes the stakes plain. "Recovery is both a goal for an individual and a necessity for healing the soul of our nation," he writes. Insel, the former longtime head of the National Institute of Mental Health and one of the country's leading neuroscientists and psychiatrists, argues that we're witnessing a ...

Review: 'The Intimate City,' by Michael Kimmelman

Review: 'The Intimate City,' by Michael Kimmelman

NONFICTION: A series of walks with urban historians yields surprising facts about New York City. "The Intimate City" by Michael Kimmelman; Penguin (272 pages, $30) ——— If you were in the next room while I was reading this book, you might have heard me emitting a series of exclamations: Wow! Huh? Hmm. Really? Michael Kimmelman's "Intimate City: Walking New York" — a collection of dialogues from ...

Laurie Hertzel: Nonfiction to watch for in 2023

Top history, memoir and other nonfiction for the first quarter of the year. Last week we gave you a list of fiction to watch for in 2023. Now here is some good-looking nonfiction. "Rough Sleepers," by Tracy Kidder. (Random House, Jan. 17) Kidder spent five years following a Boston doctor who brings health care to the unhoused. "Jellyfish Age Backwards," by Nicklas Brendborg. (Little, Brown, ...

Watch Now: Related Video

Jimmy Page, Gene Simmons and more react to Jeff Beck's death

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News