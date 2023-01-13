BSC BookTalk series continues Feb. 5

The Bismarck State College Library will host the second of three BookTalk at BSC discussions exploring a “Braided Lives” theme on Feb. 5.
Associate professor of English Michael Tomanek will discuss Sierra Crane Murdoch's nonfiction “Yellow Bird: Oil, Murder, and a Woman’s Search for Justice in Indian Country” from 1-3 p.m.
The other discussion in the series will be March 5. They're free and open to the public.
BookTalk at BSC is funded by the BSC Library and the Warren and Rose Marie Henke Memorial Library Endowment. For more information, contact the library at 701-224-5450 or bsc.library@bismarckstate.edu.