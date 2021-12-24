BookTalk at BSC series to explore 'journeys' theme

The Bismarck State College Library will host the annual BookTalk at BSC series exploring a “journeys” theme beginning next month.
The discussions are free and open to the public. They'll take place from 1-3 p.m. on Sundays in January, February and March at the library.
Humanities instructor Brian Palecek will kick off the series on Jan. 9 with a discussion of Rachel Joyce’s New York Times bestselling novel “The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry.”
Assistant Professor of Psychology Charlotte Williams on Feb. 6 will lead a discussion of Morgan Jerkin’s 2020 nonfiction book “Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots.”
Palecek will wrap up the series on March 6 with a discussion of Jessica Bruder’s book “Nomadland: Surviving America in the Twenty-First Century.”
BookTalk at BSC is funded by the BSC Library and the Rose Marie Henke Memorial Library Endowment. For more information, contact the library at 701-224-5450 or bsc.library@bismarckstate.edu.