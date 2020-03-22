‘Yellow Bird’ a worthwhile story of one woman’s search

Readers of the Tribune should be familiar with Clarke’s story. He worked for a company on the reservation called Blackstone owned by James Henrikson and Sarah Creveling, a married couple. Clarke had plans to leave Blackstone to work for a competitor when he was last seen at a shop in Mandaree on the day he was leaving for vacation.

Henrikson was later convicted of the murder-for-hire of Clarke and Doug Carlile, of Spokane Wash., who had business dealings with Henrikson.

“Yellow Bird” doesn’t offer any new insights in the murder case other than some interesting exchanges between Yellow Bird and Creveling. The book’s focus is on Yellow Bird’s obsessive search for Clarke and her roots in the reservation. Some of her tactics were questionable, but she was operating on her own, not with law enforcement. She did share information she gathered with law enforcement.

Murdoch provides an honest portrayal of Yellow Bird; there’s a lot to like and dislike. The book also provides an understanding of the reservation before and after the Garrison Dam and before and during the oil boom.