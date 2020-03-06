Suds and Short Stories discussions set

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library has launched a short story discussion group at Laughing Sun Brewing Co.

Discussions will be led by Tayo Basquiat, an associate professor of philosophy and religion at Bismarck State College. No registration is necessary, and there is no charge. Beverages and food are available for purchase.

The Suds and Short Stories discussions are planned from 2-3 p.m. this Sunday and on April 5. The list of stories and authors being discussed is at bismarcklibrary.org/249/Suds-and-Short-Stories.

