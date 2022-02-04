 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BSC BookTalk series continues Sunday

The Bismarck State College Library will host the second of three BookTalk at BSC discussions exploring a “journeys” theme on Sunday.

This discussion will examine the book “Wandering in Strange Lands: A Daughter of the Great Migration Reclaims Her Roots" by Morgan Jerkins.

The last discussion in the series will be in March. They're free and open to the public.

BookTalk at BSC is funded by the BSC Library and the Rose Marie Henke Memorial Library Endowment. For more information, contact the library at 701-224-5450 or bsc.library@bismarckstate.edu, or go to bsc.libguides.com/booktalk/2022.

