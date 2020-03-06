BookTalk series at BSC concludes Sunday

The last discussion in the "Native Prairie" BookTalk series at Bismarck State College takes place Sunday.

The event is 1-3 p.m. in the Library-English-Art building (LEA Hall) at 1400 Schafer St.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The final book in the series is “The Personal History of Rachel DuPree” by Ann Weisgarber. For the first time in BookTalk history, the author will attend the discussion event.

Rachael Southam, BSC assistant professor of English, will lead the discussion that will incorporate a question-and-answer session with the author.

Discussions are open to all. For more information, call 701-224-5450 or go to bsc.libguides.com/booktalk/2020.

The annual BookTalk at BSC series is funded by the BSC Library and a grant from the BSC Foundation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0