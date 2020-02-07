BookTalk at BSC to discuss 'Dances with Wolves'

Readers will gather for BookTalk at BSC on Sunday to discuss “Dances with Wolves” by Michael Blake.

Humanities instructor Brian Palecek will lead the discussion from 1-3 p.m. in the library of Bismarck State College's LEA Hall at 1400 Schafer St.

“Dances with Wolves” is set in 1863 and follows Lt. John Dunbar’s journey from the Civil War to the American frontier. It was the basis for the 1990 movie of the same name that was co-produced by and starred Kevin Costner.

BookTalk at BSC series books are available at local libraries and booksellers. Discussions are open to all. For more information, call (701) 224-5450 or go to bsc.libguides.com/booktalk/2020. The annual BookTalk at BSC series is in its 21st year. It's funded by the BSC Library and a grant from the BSC Foundation.