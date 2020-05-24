Book details World War II internment camps including Fort Lincoln

Title: "Enemies – World War II Internment"
Author: John Christgau
Publisher: Iowa State University Press 1985
John Christgau writes an informative and very interesting history of the internment of German national non-combatants and American citizens or resident aliens of Japanese descent. Fort Lincoln south of Bismarck was one of the internment camps. The first group of German internees arrived in Bismarck by train on May 31, 1941. On March 6, 1946, the last group consisting of 200 men of Japanese ancestry were “marched through the main gate, which had seen 3,850 internees come and go since June of 1941. This number was in turn just a small portion of the 31,275 enemy aliens who … were imprisoned in Justice Department camps during the war.”
The first group of Germans were either pro-Hitler, or pro-American to the point many wanted to become American citizens. While Fort Lincoln was not a resort, neither was it a prison. During the years of its operation as an internment camp, Fort Lincoln was not a bad place to be. The Germans had a canteen with beer, they baked their bread in a bakery, they were properly housed with heaters in every dormitory, they had a swimming pool. During winter they built a seven-meter-high ski jump and had a skating rink. And they had organized sports and shows.
Still, they considered it a prison and several tried to escape, one by floating a few miles down the Missouri River. In the first group of internees of Japanese ancestry, several men started digging a tunnel for an escape, but they were all moved to another internment camp before they could complete their work. Two enterprising Germans found the disguised tunnel entrance and improved and extended it before they could complete it.
German internees who volunteered could work outside the camp. A large group was assigned to work on the railroad, but not near a larger city. One internee, Fred Fengler, had a serious criminal record and had been imprisoned in Illinois. He was a good-looking man whose criminal record was overlooked by the authorities at Fort Lincoln. While in the railroad group of workers, he was granted permission on Oct. 29, 1943, to visit some friends he had made in Casselton. From there he walked away. When his absence was discovered, law enforcement was called to assist. Even with lots of publicity, he could not be found. On Feb. 22, 1944, Fengler was stopped in New Orleans by two police officers who were randomly checking young men for draft cards. He had almost made it to Mexico.
The men of Japanese descent were either citizens or resident aliens who objected to what they saw as imprisonment after Japanese were removed from the West Coast. In the first group, they gave a solemn sendoff for one of their fellow internees who committed suicide out of shame for the way they were treated. The second group came from a camp at Tule Lake Segregation Center near Newell, Calif. Militant men wanted to renounce their U.S. citizenship and be repatriated to Japan. They influenced others to follow their lead. On Feb. 14, 1945, 650 of these men arrived at Fort Lincoln. “It was a huge improvement of Tule Lake. The barracks were warm. Each dormitory had its own shower. The Germans were hospitable, sharing their canteen, casino and theater. … [A]nd the food was excellent.”
A bright spot in the record of Fort Lincoln as an internment camp was the success of quite a few of the first group of Germans who became American citizens, served in the American armed forces and who settled down in Bismarck. Christgau highlights Kurt Peters, who became an outstanding citizen and business leader in Bismarck. Christgau details how Peters pursued citizenship, ultimately leading to his release “to the custody of a reputable U.S. citizen.” He had trouble finding such a person, so he wrote a letter to the editor of The Bismarck Tribune asking for his situation to be printed so he could be free if someone stepped forward. Bill Moeller, the paper’s business manager, and Stella Mann, the publisher of the paper, came out to Fort Lincoln, met with him and questioned him. They gave him a job. You can see, it often pays to write a letter to the editor of The Bismarck Tribune!
Peters met and ultimately married the receptionist of the paper, joined the Navy and he appeared before a judge in Idaho to become a citizen. “The judge leaned forward. ’I am looking at you wearing that uniform’ he said smiling suddenly. ’It would be foolish to ask why you want to become a citizen.’ He took a pen and quickly scribbled his signature. ‘Here are your citizenship papers. Now go have a beer.’”
I thoroughly enjoyed reading this book about such a unique part of the history of Bismarck.
Bob Wefald is a retired North Dakota State District Court judge, former attorney general and a retired Navy Captain.
