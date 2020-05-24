Book details World War II internment camps including Fort Lincoln

Still, they considered it a prison and several tried to escape, one by floating a few miles down the Missouri River. In the first group of internees of Japanese ancestry, several men started digging a tunnel for an escape, but they were all moved to another internment camp before they could complete their work. Two enterprising Germans found the disguised tunnel entrance and improved and extended it before they could complete it.

German internees who volunteered could work outside the camp. A large group was assigned to work on the railroad, but not near a larger city. One internee, Fred Fengler, had a serious criminal record and had been imprisoned in Illinois. He was a good-looking man whose criminal record was overlooked by the authorities at Fort Lincoln. While in the railroad group of workers, he was granted permission on Oct. 29, 1943, to visit some friends he had made in Casselton. From there he walked away. When his absence was discovered, law enforcement was called to assist. Even with lots of publicity, he could not be found. On Feb. 22, 1944, Fengler was stopped in New Orleans by two police officers who were randomly checking young men for draft cards. He had almost made it to Mexico.