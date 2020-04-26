Book details Winston Churchill in World War II

This period of German air attacks on British cities was known as “The Blitz.” Heavy bombs, incendiary bombs and delayed fuse bombs rained down on London for as many nights as the weather was suitable for the Germans. The devastation was enormous, with great loss of life accompanied by fires destroying many buildings over wide areas. People sheltered in the subway tubes, homemade shelters and in solid building basements, but still lives were lost. When the bombing failed to break the people of London, mass air attacks were directed at smaller cities with the goal of wiping them out. On Nov. 14, Coventry was the first such target, and it was basically totally destroyed. The British will did not break.

Shortly after Churchill took office, he concluded he knew how to beat the Germans -- “I shall drag the United States in.” Much of Larson’s history describes how Churchill went about doing just that. He developed a strong and personal relationship with President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He was buoyed when Roosevelt in November 1940 was elected to a third term. Churchill did not want to project the image Great Britain was going to lose, but he knew they needed all the help the United States could provide. He got 50 old Navy destroyers, and Congress enacted the Lend Lease Law. Roosevelt’s trusted advisers Harry Hopkins and Averell Harriman both spent many days with Churchill reporting back to Roosevelt.