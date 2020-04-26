Book details Winston Churchill in World War II

Title: "The Splendid and the Vile"
Author: Erik Larson
Publisher: Crown New York, 2020
Erik Larson writes history with a unique social and biographical perspective. His histories are filled with interesting snapshots of moments around the major historical event which he is illuminating, with his focus on personal narratives of his subjects. "The Splendid and the Vile" is an excellent history of Winston Churchill in World War II during his first year as the British Prime Minister.
As Larson’s history opens, Germany has conquered Norway, Denmark and Poland. When Germany launched its invasion of Holland, Belgium, and France early on May 10, 1940, it was clear British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain had to go. King George accepted his resignation and appointed 65-year-old Winston Churchill as prime minister. This history is about Churchill’s first year in office, as well as his family and associates, and the devastation and death inflicted by Germany, which could not undermine British resolve.
Larson writes that at night Churchill “lay in bed, alive with a thrilling sense of challenge and opportunity.” He quoted Churchill, “In my long political experience, I had held most of the offices of State, but I readily admit that the post which has now fallen to me was the one I liked the best. … At last I had the authority to give directions over the whole scene. I felt as if I were walking with destiny, and that all my past life had been but a preparation for this hour and for this trial.”
“In his first twenty-four hours in office, Churchill revealed himself to be a very different kind of prime minister. … (T)he new prime minister, true to his reputation, was flamboyant, electric, and wholly unpredictable.” France was soon collapsing under the German offensive, forcing most British and some French troops to withdraw toward Dunkirk. Churchill flew to France several times to meet with the French leadership, which was clearly defeated. One of his first challenges was evacuating his army. “The evacuation of Dunkirk proved successful beyond imagining. … In the end, 887 vessels carried out the Dunkirk evacuation, of which only a quarter belonged to the Royal Navy. Another 91 were passenger ships, the rest an armada of fishing boats, yachts and other small craft. In all, 338,226 men got away, including 125,000 French soldiers. Another 120,000 British soldiers still remained in France …, but were making way toward evacuation points elsewhere on the coast.”
On June 22, Germany and France signed an armistice. Great Britain was faced with the prospect of a German invasion. Hitler realized he had to defeat the British Air Force before his ordered invasion could take place. The first massive German attack on the Royal Air Force (RAF) took place on Tuesday, August 13. Hermann Goring, the head of Hitler’s Luftwaffe (air force) “had amassed a force totaling twenty-three hundred aircraft, including 949 bombers, 336 dive-bombers, and 1,002 fighters.” British Hurricanes and Spitfires rose to meet them. The Luftwaffe lost forty-five planes in all, the RAF thirteen, for a ratio of over three to one.” Goring’s boast he would destroy the RAF in four days failed. Hitler ordered attacks on London to break the British spirit and force them to surrender.
This period of German air attacks on British cities was known as “The Blitz.” Heavy bombs, incendiary bombs and delayed fuse bombs rained down on London for as many nights as the weather was suitable for the Germans. The devastation was enormous, with great loss of life accompanied by fires destroying many buildings over wide areas. People sheltered in the subway tubes, homemade shelters and in solid building basements, but still lives were lost. When the bombing failed to break the people of London, mass air attacks were directed at smaller cities with the goal of wiping them out. On Nov. 14, Coventry was the first such target, and it was basically totally destroyed. The British will did not break.
Shortly after Churchill took office, he concluded he knew how to beat the Germans -- “I shall drag the United States in.” Much of Larson’s history describes how Churchill went about doing just that. He developed a strong and personal relationship with President Franklin D. Roosevelt. He was buoyed when Roosevelt in November 1940 was elected to a third term. Churchill did not want to project the image Great Britain was going to lose, but he knew they needed all the help the United States could provide. He got 50 old Navy destroyers, and Congress enacted the Lend Lease Law. Roosevelt’s trusted advisers Harry Hopkins and Averell Harriman both spent many days with Churchill reporting back to Roosevelt.
In the epilogue, Larson writes of the relief Churchill felt after Japan attacked the United States at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. He quoted Churchill, “Being saturated and satiated with emotion and sensation, I went to bed and slept the sleep of the saved and thankful.” This book made clear to me why Roosevelt agreed with Churchill the war in Europe had to take priority over the war against Japan. Germany was definitely the greater threat to the world.
This is another excellent read. In 503 pages it has 101 short chapters plus an epilogue. The one map of the United Kingdom and northwest France is helpful, but the one photograph showing three men browsing through what appear to be the intact bookshelves of a library or bookstore with its entire roof blown away is poignant, heartwarming and reassuring at the same time.
Bob Wefald is a retired North Dakota State District Court judge, former attorney general and a retired Navy Captain.
