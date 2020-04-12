Book details train journeys

His trip from New York to Seattle took him across North Dakota on the Empire Builder, changing trains in Chicago from the Lake Shore Limited. He tactfully did not compare this trip with the high-speed trains in Europe, although he did enjoy going from the Atlantic Ocean to the Pacific Ocean.

The Amtrak trains between New York City and Washington, D.C., are doing reasonably well, but neither the service nor the ridership is anything close to being like it is in Europe. When I was attorney general in the early 1980s, I visited with a railroad executive who told me the railroad could buy tickets for people to fly from Chicago to Seattle and lose less money than carrying them by train. I was very interested in train places Chesshyre visited in the U.S., which I will have to visit now that I know about them.

Chesshyre is very impressed with the high-speed trains in Europe, and so am I. We have ridden several, and they are impressive. And the trains in Europe are getting faster. Of course, in Japan the high-speed trains run precisely on time and they stop exactly where you are told to stand to get on the train. On one ride in 1984 I talked my way into the engine so I could see straight down the track as we sped along. Europe, Japan, and by what I have read, China, all have the right conditions and need for high-speed trains. I doubt they will ever be in the USA in more than a small area.