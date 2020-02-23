Book details the Dead Sea Scrolls and the Essenes sect

Title: "Jesus and the Dead Sea Scrolls -- Revealing the Jewish Roots of Christianity"
Author: John Bergsma
Publisher: Image, 2019
John Bergsma, a scholar of religion, writes about the Dead Sea Scrolls and explains through them a Jewish connection to Christianity. Bergsma writes that the Dead Sea Scrolls were found in a cave in the cliffs on the northwest shore of the Dead Sea by Bedouin shepherds searching for hidden treasure in the winter of 1946-47. One of the scrolls they found was “a complete and nearly pristine copy of the Book of Isiah in Hebrew.” Between 1949 and 1956, dozens of exploratory missions found a total of 11 scrolls. They are housed in a bunkerlike museum in Israel.
Bergsma writes, “One piece of misinformation the Scrolls debunk is the idea large parts of the Gospels must have been invented by second and fourth generation Christians and then written back into the life of Jesus. … It’s now widely agreed that, at the very least, the Gospel of John was written by a Jew who lived in the land of Israel close to the lifetime of Jesus.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Scrolls were part of the library of a sect called the Essenes, who were not as well-known and extensive as Sadducees and Pharisees. Their principal city was Qumran on the northwest shore of the Dead Sea. Bergsma quotes several Roman historians who wrote about the Essenes. Aside from the fact “the Roman Legions seem to have ignominiously annihilated the Essenes community about the time Jerusalem was fatefully destroyed in A.D. 70,” the fact the Essenes were a celibate community with no women which “renounced all sexual desire” would seem to guarantee their community could not last. Toward the end, with the Roman Legions advancing, “one of the last acts of these pious monks may have been to hide their most treasured possessions -- their Holy Scrolls -- in the caves of their community.”
Bergsma notes the Scrolls have individual subjects, and he uses particular Scrolls to shed light on Christian sacraments such as Baptism, the Eucharist and the Last Supper, as well as marriage, priesthood and the church. Although I am not remotely knowledgeable in any religious scholarship, I did find fascinating his discussion of John the Baptist and the John who wrote the Gospel of John.
He finds there were two Johns at the time of Jesus and that they were connected to the Essenes sect. Bergsma finds the time of John in the wilderness to be consistent with the practices of the Essenes sect. Bergsma writes, “By all accounts, John the Baptist, was a sensation in his own time. … Indeed, the circumstantial case that John had contact with the Essenes is very strong. The Essenes were the only sect of the Jews that produced prophets, observed strict asceticism, and practiced celibacy; and all that describes John: a celibate, ascetic prophet preaching repentance before an imminent judgment -- a message found abundantly in the Scrolls.”
John’s ministry was north of the Dead Sea across the Jordan River, where he had contact with thousands of Jews and Gentiles. Both the Essenes and John held to the Book of Isaiah, which noted a voice crying in the wilderness, ”Prepare the way of the Lord, make straight in the desert a highway for our God.”
I did not fully appreciate Bergsma’s discussion of John, the writer of the Gospel, but he seems to make a good case this John was alive during the time of John the Baptist and Jesus, and thus the Gospel of John is a contemporary writing, not one created several generations later.
Bergsma’s book was an interesting read that gave me some insight into the writers of the Dead Sea Scrolls, but his comparisons and arguments as to the Essenes and their Scrolls leading to Jesus and Christianity were often more difficult for me to comprehend. I found his conclusion to be appropriate as he wrote, “all of us who are heirs of the religious tradition of Israel, whether Christian or Jewish, owe a debt of gratitude to these ancient holy men. … The Essenes of Qumran were men of prayer, self-denial, and poverty, who dedicated themselves to a demanding lifestyle for the sake of communion with God and the ushering in of the divine kingdom on earth. … They did indeed ‘prepare the way of the Lord in the desert.’”
Bob Wefald is a retired North Dakota State District Court judge, former attorney general and a retired Navy Captain.