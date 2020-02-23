Book details the Dead Sea Scrolls and the Essenes sect

Title: "Jesus and the Dead Sea Scrolls -- Revealing the Jewish Roots of Christianity"

Author: John Bergsma

Publisher: Image, 2019

John Bergsma, a scholar of religion, writes about the Dead Sea Scrolls and explains through them a Jewish connection to Christianity. Bergsma writes that the Dead Sea Scrolls were found in a cave in the cliffs on the northwest shore of the Dead Sea by Bedouin shepherds searching for hidden treasure in the winter of 1946-47. One of the scrolls they found was “a complete and nearly pristine copy of the Book of Isiah in Hebrew.” Between 1949 and 1956, dozens of exploratory missions found a total of 11 scrolls. They are housed in a bunkerlike museum in Israel.

Bergsma writes, “One piece of misinformation the Scrolls debunk is the idea large parts of the Gospels must have been invented by second and fourth generation Christians and then written back into the life of Jesus. … It’s now widely agreed that, at the very least, the Gospel of John was written by a Jew who lived in the land of Israel close to the lifetime of Jesus.”

