Book details shortcomings of military helmets

Title: "Shattered Minds -- How the Pentagon Fails Our Troops with Faulty Helmets"
Author: Robert H. Bauman and Dina Rasor
Publisher: Potomac Books 2019
Robert H. Bauman and Dina Rasor write about helmets. You would think this would not be a controversial topic, as surely everyone wants the best possible protection for the heads of our combat forces. This book tells you how wrong you can be in making that assumption.
The authors do include 2 ½ pages of abbreviations/acronyms, as you will find in reading this book repeated references to terms and names of agencies, which in reading them as given is difficult enough to keep straight, but which is sort of mind-boggling with repeated use of acronyms. You will find it helpful to memorize these terms for helmets, as the DOD (Department of Defense) tries to develop and field increasingly better helmets without ever giving the troops in combat what they want in a helmet. Be prepared with PASGT -- Personnel Armor System Ground Troops; LWH -- Lightweight Helmet; MICH -- Modular Integrated Communications Helmet; ECH -- Enhanced Combat Helmet; ACH -- Advance Combat Helmet; all of which are supposed to prevent TBI -- Traumatic Brain Injury -- and MTBI -- Mild Traumatic Brain Injury. And you will want to know BLSS -- Ballistic Liner and Suspension System -- made by Oregon Areo. You will find yourself referring to these 2 ½ pages frequently as you read.
The authors are essentially investigative reporters who weave together a whistleblower lawsuit against SMC -- Sioux Manufacturing Corp. on North Dakota’s Spirit Lake Indian Reservation (for which they mercifully do NOT have an acronym) -- which was manufacturing Kevlar fabric for use in these helmets, and the efforts of Dr. Robert Meaders, always referred to as Doc Bob, and his Operation Helmet which was providing, free of charge, pads for helmets developed and manufactured by Oregon Areo.
Doc Bob’s nephew Justin Meaders was a young enlisted Marine who found his PASGT helmet to be uncomfortable -- “It was horrible.” In a counter drug operation he asked an Army sergeant about his helmet and “how it stayed on his head so well.” The sergeant let him try his helmet, which felt “secure and very comfortable.” It had a liner which the sergeant bought with his own money from Oregon Areo. Justin contacted his uncle Doc Bob, who was a Vietnam-experienced retired Navy flight surgeon. The bureaucratic brick wall Doc Bob ran into as he tried to get the Oregon Areo BLSS for all the Army and Marine ground combat troops makes for a frustrating read.
Doc Bob contacted Oregon Areo, found out the details of this superior BLSS, and tried to convince the Army and the Marines to install it in the helmets of its combat troops. This effort started in 2004 and is not yet successful. He formed Operation Helmet as a nonprofit corporation, and he has never taken anything for himself. Through the years, over the objections of the Army and the Marines, thousands upon thousands of combat soldiers and marines have on their own purchased Oregon Areo BLSS pads for their helmets, and Operation Helmet has acquired and shipped to Army combat troops and Marines 92,600 Oregon Areo BLSS kits. “[O]ne would think these bureaucracies would suspect that Doc Bob was on to something important.”
In his quest to get this needed and very much desired helmet liner protection for combat soldiers and marines, Doc Bob has repeatedly met with Army and Marine acquisition brass who repeatedly told him Oregon Areo’s equipment did not pass their tests, despite repeated claims from the combat forces about the issued helmet liners being inferior to the Oregon Areo BLSS liner kits. What makes this even more preposterous is the fact Oregon Areo developed for the Special Forces Command (SFC) a coated foam liner for their MICH (remember, as I wrote above, this means Modular Integrated Communications Helmet). SFC “has a unique priority within the Army to develop and purchase its own equipment,” thus bypassing the Army acquisition system. MICHs with Oregon Areo liners since 2002 have been continuously provided “to Army Rangers, Navy Seals, and Air Force Special Operations … [and] fully fielded to the Marine Corps reconnaissance community. In 2002 the U.S. Army Material Command named the MICH one of the 10 Best Inventions.” Unbelievably, the Army and Marines would not provide this same material to regular combat troops.
Except for the very latest helmets, all of the helmets discussed were made of Kevlar fabric. The Sioux Manufacturing Corp. had a government contract to make Kevlar through a process of weaving Kevlar strands into fabric. Two employees determined the weaving process was shortchanging the number of threads/thickness required by the contract. They were basically told not to worry about it when they brought the problem to the attention of management. Knowing this material was going into helmets of combat troops, they contacted a lawyer in New York who specialized in whistleblower complaints. Their lawyer reported this to the Department of Justice and the office of the United States Attorney for the District of North Dakota. These are long, complicated and expensive cases, so you want the U.S. attorney to take the lead. I have never handled or tried a whistleblower complaint, but the authors lay out the procedures that must be followed.
Dave Peterson was the assistant U.S. attorney who was assigned this case. Dave and I practiced law together in the last half of the 1970s in the firm of Wheeler Wolf Wefald & Peterson PC. Dave’s distinguished record of service includes president of the State Bar Association and recipient of the SBAND Distinguished Service Award. He tried over 200 jury cases, so Dave was the ideal choice to handle this case. The authors’ description of the procedures and settlement negotiations are very well explained, and are not nearly as complicated as trying to follow the Army and Marine reasoning in rejecting the helmet liners the combat troops wanted.
While not admitting any wrongdoing, the Sioux Manufacturing Corp. agreed with the government on a settlement amount of just under $2 million, but not before being awarded another contract by the government. The authors and Peterson clearly saw a violation of the contract, thus settling must have been frustrating as the guilt/violation could not be established by a jury verdict.
In both the case of the helmet liners and of the manufactured Kevlar, this book ends with no sense of justice being done. Combat troops to be protected have to rely on gifts from Operation Helmet or on themselves to spend their own money to get the protection the government should give to all its combat troops, and not just to special forces. There was no recall of the helmets made with Kevlar manufactured by Sioux Manufacturing Corp. The Army is now in the process of changing to a new material. All that was written about the thickness of Kevlar and the traumatic brain injuries of troops in combat seemed to me to be well-documented, but it could not persuade the Army and the Marines.
Bob Wefald is a retired North Dakota State District Court judge, former attorney general and a retired Navy Captain.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!