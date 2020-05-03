Book details shortcomings of military helmets

Dave Peterson was the assistant U.S. attorney who was assigned this case. Dave and I practiced law together in the last half of the 1970s in the firm of Wheeler Wolf Wefald & Peterson PC. Dave’s distinguished record of service includes president of the State Bar Association and recipient of the SBAND Distinguished Service Award. He tried over 200 jury cases, so Dave was the ideal choice to handle this case. The authors’ description of the procedures and settlement negotiations are very well explained, and are not nearly as complicated as trying to follow the Army and Marine reasoning in rejecting the helmet liners the combat troops wanted.

While not admitting any wrongdoing, the Sioux Manufacturing Corp. agreed with the government on a settlement amount of just under $2 million, but not before being awarded another contract by the government. The authors and Peterson clearly saw a violation of the contract, thus settling must have been frustrating as the guilt/violation could not be established by a jury verdict.

In both the case of the helmet liners and of the manufactured Kevlar, this book ends with no sense of justice being done. Combat troops to be protected have to rely on gifts from Operation Helmet or on themselves to spend their own money to get the protection the government should give to all its combat troops, and not just to special forces. There was no recall of the helmets made with Kevlar manufactured by Sioux Manufacturing Corp. The Army is now in the process of changing to a new material. All that was written about the thickness of Kevlar and the traumatic brain injuries of troops in combat seemed to me to be well-documented, but it could not persuade the Army and the Marines.

Bob Wefald is a retired North Dakota State District Court judge, former attorney general and a retired Navy Captain.

