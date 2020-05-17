Book details relationship of Roosevelt and Churchill

Hopkins first met Churchill in January 1941. Learning of how close Hopkins was to Roosevelt, Churchill “rolled out the red carpet” for him, and he praised Roosevelt. Hopkins met CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow, who asked him what he was doing in England. “I suppose you could say that I’ve come here to try to find a way to be a catalytic agent between two prima donnas,” answered Hopkins. Meacham writes, ”Churchill knew the stakes of the lunch. He had to make the case that though Britain would fight on, she had to have more American aid. ‘Thus I met Harry Hopkins,’ Churchill wrote later, ‘that extraordinary man, who played, and was to play, a sometimes decisive part in the whole movement of the war.’” Meacham convincedly makes the case of Hopkins' importance to Britain as she fought on alone.

It was also interesting to read of the role played by Roosevelt’s wife, Eleanor, during the war. She was a global ambassador for the president, and she was a big hit in Britain. Meacham writes of how Roosevelt, with the acquiescence of their daughter Anna, hid from Eleanor his relationship with Lucy Rutherford, which he promised to break off years earlier. Rutherford was with him when he died.