Book details relationship of Roosevelt and Churchill

Title: "Franklin and Winston -- An Intimate Portrait of An Epic Friendship"
Author: Jon Meacham
Publisher: Random House Trade Paperbacks 2004
Jon Meacham writes about the friendship between the prime minister of Great Britain, Winston Churchill, and the president of the United States, Franklin Roosevelt, during World War II. He calls it an epic friendship, but as I read this history it seemed more like an epic courtship. Churchill was the ardent suitor and Roosevelt was the coy object of his desire.
Great Britain stood alone against Hitler from the fall of France in 1940 until the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941, but what Churchill needed most was for America to enter the war to fight alongside Great Britain. With impending collapse of France and the army of Great Britain falling back to Dunkirk, Churchill was made prime minister. He would never surrender, but his plan to win the war was to drag the United States into it. Even before he was prime minister, Churchill had met with President Roosevelt, and they met regularly until shortly before Roosevelt died on April 12, 1945.
Up to Dec. 7, 1941, when Japan attacked the United States at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, Churchill did everything he could to persuade Roosevelt to join him in the war against Hitler with gradually increasing effect. It was interesting to read how Roosevelt used his friend Harry Hopkins as a go-between with Churchill. Roosevelt trusted and relied on Hopkins, who had helped implement the New Deal. Hopkins was so relied on by Roosevelt that he lived in the White House close to Roosevelt. He visited Churchill quite a few times, and was likewise trusted and relied on by Churchill to convey his thoughts and requests directly to Roosevelt.
Hopkins first met Churchill in January 1941. Learning of how close Hopkins was to Roosevelt, Churchill “rolled out the red carpet” for him, and he praised Roosevelt. Hopkins met CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow, who asked him what he was doing in England. “I suppose you could say that I’ve come here to try to find a way to be a catalytic agent between two prima donnas,” answered Hopkins. Meacham writes, ”Churchill knew the stakes of the lunch. He had to make the case that though Britain would fight on, she had to have more American aid. ‘Thus I met Harry Hopkins,’ Churchill wrote later, ‘that extraordinary man, who played, and was to play, a sometimes decisive part in the whole movement of the war.’” Meacham convincedly makes the case of Hopkins' importance to Britain as she fought on alone.
It was also interesting to read of the role played by Roosevelt’s wife, Eleanor, during the war. She was a global ambassador for the president, and she was a big hit in Britain. Meacham writes of how Roosevelt, with the acquiescence of their daughter Anna, hid from Eleanor his relationship with Lucy Rutherford, which he promised to break off years earlier. Rutherford was with him when he died.
While Churchill got the full support of Roosevelt in the war effort after Japan forced America into the war, he was never able to fully get Roosevelt to buy off on his plan to fight the war in the eastern Mediterranean to counter the dominance of the Soviets in the Balkans. Meacham writes of how Churchill felt Roosevelt was paying more attention to Stalin, particularly at the Big Three conference in Tehran in November 1943 and at Yalta in February 1945. Meacham writes Roosevelt seemed to enjoy Stalin verbally jabbing at Churchill, making him feel like he was on the outside of the Big Two. Although Churchill was nearly 70, worn down and with a cold, it was Roosevelt in his mid-60s who clearly looked gray and unwell. His reelection in November 1944 masked the fact Roosevelt was in poor health.
Prior to his death, Roosevelt came to understand Churchill’s misgivings about Stalin’s intentions as the Soviets encouraged the uprising of the Jews in the Warsaw ghetto, and then did nothing to help them as they were slaughtered. Stalin also sent political agents into the Balkans as they drove back the Germans. Free elections were not going to happen under Stalin. Finally, as Roosevelt was seemingly won over by Churchill’s steady wooing, two events ended their relationship. Of course, one was the death of Roosevelt, while the other was the end of war in Europe and the people of Britain voting Churchill’s party out of office. The relationship between Winston and Franklin was unique, but it well served them both. Sadly, neither would enjoy the fruits of the great victory they had engineered.
Bob Wefald is a retired North Dakota State District Court judge, former attorney general and a retired Navy Captain.
