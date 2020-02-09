Book details Reagan's foreign policy in Lebanon

Title: "When Reagan Sent In The Marines, The Invasion of Lebanon"
Author: Patrick J. Sloyan
Publisher: Thomas Dunne Books 2019
Patrick J. Sloyan was a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist who died just before the publication of this book. Although this book focuses on President Reagan and the invasion of Lebanon, Sloyan starts with the 1973 October War in which Egypt and Syria surprised Israel with attacks by Syria in the Golan Heights and by Egypt across the Suez Canal and into the Sinai Peninsula. A disaster for Israel was prevented by massive U.S. military aid that allowed Israel to hold the Golan Heights and ultimately counterattack across the Suez into Egypt, forcing the attacks to end. Israel was shocked by the enormous amount of Soviet military equipment given to Egypt, allowing the Egyptians to largely neutralize the vaunted Israeli Air Force while destroying within three days 500 tanks.
With $2 billion of rushed-in U.S. military equipment, Israel came out as the “victor.” They stopped the Syrians in the Golan Heights and drove the Egyptians out of the Sinai, crossed the Suez and surrounded the Egyptian army. The U.S. brokered a peace treaty between Israel and Egypt that still is in place. In exchange for peace on the Egyptian front, Israel returned the Sinai to Egypt.
You have free articles remaining.
The 1973 October War was followed by an oil embargo. I forgot what Sloyan points out, which was the average price of gasoline increased “from 38 cents to 55 cents a gallon.” This war happened on the watch of President Nixon and his secretary of state, Henry Kissinger.
Apparently, the victory and peace treaty emboldened the Israelis. Israel’s President Menachem Begin and Gen. Ariel Sharon, a hero of the 1973 October War, wanted to destroy the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organization) in Lebanon and drive Syria’s 35,000 troops out of Lebanon. Ronald Reagan, who was elected as president in 1980, had as his main goal the destruction of communism. He appointed Alexander Haig as secretary of state and Bud McFarlane as Reagan’s “personal representative in the Mideast.” Haig was replaced after several years by George Schultz as secretary of state, while Reagan’s longtime friend Caspar Weinberger served as secretary of defense. This cast of characters gave conflicting advice to Reagan, while Begin and Sharon manipulated them all by playing on Reagan’s desire to destroy the communists.
Sloyan explains how Lebanon was invaded by Israel in 1982 to “support” Christian minorities, which were in fact Christian factions historically at war with one another, to destroy the PLO and to drive Syria out of Lebanon. Israel broke its promise to Reagan’s representatives to limit its “incursion” into Lebanon. Bombing and destroying with artillery and armor much of Beirut and Lebanon, Israel killed many civilians, both Christian and Muslim. The attack against Syrian troops ultimately failed, but not until the Israeli Air Force in two days destroyed the Syrian Air Force, downing 82 Syrian jet fighters while not losing a fighter of its own.
During all this chaos, “Christian” fighters were essentially slaughtering Muslims, other Christians and the families of PLO fighters. While Israel was destroying the PLO, it also was destroying Beirut. A cease-fire was arranged to allow American and French ships to evacuate in August 1982 Yasser Arafat and 14,000 PLO fighters while U.S. Marines with French and Italian troops provided security for the evacuation. Israel, unable to achieve its goals, withdrew, leading to the slaughter of unprotected PLO families. This led to Marines being deployed into Lebanon as peacekeepers. It is difficult to summarize in a few paragraphs the horror and chaos caused by Israel, PLO, Syria, and various Christian militias, but Sloyan in his well-written chapters gives a reader a rather good understanding of what happened. It was horrible. Into this mess Reagan sent in the Marines.
Marine Col. Timothy Geraghty commanded the Marines sent into Lebanon. Sloyan points out how Reagan, in violation of the chain of command, personally called Geraghty in Lebanon and told him he was completely in charge of all military operations in Lebanon and that only he, and no one else, except Reagan himself, could issue an order for any military operation. Geraghty knew how to build bunkers and defensive positions on the high ground, but Reagan told him to set up the Marines on the flat coastal ground by the airport. Col. Geraghty was in an impossible position, with Reagan’s secretaries and aides giving conflicting advice while Weinberger wanted the Marines pulled out of Lebanon.
On Oct. 23, 1983, 241 Americans were killed by a truck bomb driven into the Marine barracks, while 58 French soldiers were killed by another truck bomb that struck the French headquarters. The Marine guards spotted the truck speeding toward their position, but under the rules of engagement, their M-16s were unloaded. Sloyan contrasts the action of French President Francois Mitterrand, who promptly came to Lebanon to grieve for his dead soldiers, and who went to grieve for the U.S. dead, even going into the makeshift morgue where the body parts were being identified and assembled. Sloyan’s description of the bombing and the aftermath are devastating. From Reagan there were no personal condolences, “no phone call like the one Geraghty received a month earlier promising the president’s full support.”
In the prologue, Sloyan writes, “Surrounded by conflict, ignorance, and incompetence in Washington, Reagan guided U.S. foreign policy to a low point few presidents can match.” The deployment of U.S. troops into Lebanon was disaster. This book is well-written and very informative. Sloyan’s assessment of Reagan’s foreign policy is harsh, and it is hard to see Lebanon as anything but a foreign policy failure. While Sloyan does not address the fall of the Soviet Union under President George H. W. Bush, I believe it can be successfully said that Reagan’s focus on destroying communism played a major role in the collapse of the Soviet Union.
Bob Wefald is a retired North Dakota State District Court judge, former attorney general and a retired Navy Captain.