Book details Reagan's foreign policy in Lebanon

During all this chaos, “Christian” fighters were essentially slaughtering Muslims, other Christians and the families of PLO fighters. While Israel was destroying the PLO, it also was destroying Beirut. A cease-fire was arranged to allow American and French ships to evacuate in August 1982 Yasser Arafat and 14,000 PLO fighters while U.S. Marines with French and Italian troops provided security for the evacuation. Israel, unable to achieve its goals, withdrew, leading to the slaughter of unprotected PLO families. This led to Marines being deployed into Lebanon as peacekeepers. It is difficult to summarize in a few paragraphs the horror and chaos caused by Israel, PLO, Syria, and various Christian militias, but Sloyan in his well-written chapters gives a reader a rather good understanding of what happened. It was horrible. Into this mess Reagan sent in the Marines.