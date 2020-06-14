Book details Mao's rise to power

Still a student as he turned 24, his core philosophy was “I” above everything else. “Mao shunned all constraints of responsibility and duty. 'People like me have a duty to ourselves; we have no duty to other people.’” Mao believed for China to change, “the country must be destroyed and then re-formed. … People like me long for its destruction, because when the old order is destroyed, a new universe will be formed. Isn’t that better?” What Mao destroyed in his rise to power and his rule over China were the lives of millions, and Chinese culture.

The Bolsheviks, having taken over Russia, were exporting communism through the Communist International. It arrived in China as the Chinese Communist Party just as Mao was ready. ”Although not one of its founders (the CCP), Mao was in the immediate outer ring.” I got the distinct impression from reading this book that Mao was not concerned with communist ideology, but rather he saw he could use the CCP to maneuver his way to the top, which is consistent with “I” above everything else. Chang and Halliday nicely set forth his coldhearted cunning as he stepped over and eliminated his communist contemporaries.