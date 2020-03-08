Book details innovative entrepreneurs of the region

Title: "Innovative Entrepreneurs of North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota"
Authors: Hiram Drache and Bruce Gjovig
Publisher: Smoky Water Press 2019
Historian Hiram Drache and Entrepreneur Coach Bruce Gjovig write of North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota business success stories in 64 chapters. These are stories of entrepreneurs and their family members and associates who achieved success in business. Quite a few of the stories play out over several generations in the same family, while others highlight one gifted entrepreneur.
What all these stories have in common is a key individual who is a willing risk-taker, a hard worker, a determined and forward-thinking person, one who learns from experience, not being discouraged by often repeated failure, who is willing to bet the last dollar and go deep into debt, and who above all has faith in himself. These are remarkable people, and many of them learned their hard work ethic on the farm.
I was impressed by the number of generational success stories, one of which is of our immediate past governor Jack Dalrymple and the continuing success of the Dalrymple Bonanza Farm. Although the bonanza part has long since disappeared, Jack’s successful and innovative management has made it a continuing success. Not only was Dalrymple a good governor, but I learned of his success in several ventures including founding board chairman of Dakota Pasta Growers.
The success of that business, like several others, ultimately led to successive buyouts enriching the investors, and in this case keeping jobs and production in North Dakota. Unfortunately, that was not always the case with the sale of North Dakota and northwest Minnesota-grown businesses to large out-of-state businesses, as often the management focus on the bottom line resulted in layoffs, moving businesses out of the area and often closing them as the larger businesses went bankrupt or experienced financial difficulties. However, in a couple of instances, the entrepreneur who sold the business subsequently bought it back, knowing how to run the business, which skill the larger company could not seem to master.
You have free articles remaining.
Of course, anyone who pays attention to politics knows the story of the business success of our current governor, Doug Burgum. He was a kid from Arthur who understood technology and who had a knack for securing investments in his business, and who was able to grow and keep pace with or ahead of the what has been a truly remarkable technological transformation providing services to small and medium companies resulting in not only a sale to Microsoft, but an expansion of Microsoft in North Dakota, one of the few major campuses outside of the Microsoft headquarters in Washington state. As with Jack Dalrymple, Doug Burgum has continued to thrive as an entrepreneur, not to mention as a successful governor. It was enlightening to read that as a student at North Dakota State University, Burgum started a business as a chimney sweep.
All of these stories are interesting, and they are all quick reads. This is a book you can pick up and read a chapter, and then put it down to come back to it later, or to read a chapter before sleep.
Gary Tharaldson is a particularly interesting entrepreneur, as he never seems to rest. His passion and great success have been found in building large chains of motels, and then selling them and starting over. Through Employee Stock Ownership Programs (ESOP), his employees have benefited when the motels were sold. He is still building motels, and he is really good at it.
An early successful entrepreneur in the late 1800s was David Houston, who invented the process to roll and expose film one frame at a time, which the Eastman Co. bought from him to make the popular and operator-friendly Kodak camera. Young people today may not appreciate what an impact his invention had on leisure photography.
Another entrepreneur I found very interesting was Andrew Johnston, a young Watford City cowboy who in 1914 invented the first cattle guard, keeping cattle in their pasture while allowing his Model T Ford to drive straight through without having to take down and close the gate. Truly a very helpful invention!
In this area where so many worthwhile projects are supported by the Tom and Francis Leach Foundation, we have to thank the late Tom Leach, who was an early and successful oil man. He is the one who pushed for the development of oil in North Dakota, which had its first success when the Clarence Iverson No. 1 oil well came in on April 4, 1951, near Tioga. As a school boy, my Dad drove me from Minot to see it when it started producing oil. “It is estimated that of the 30 million acres under lease, he and his partners held at least four million, making him the largest single operator in North Dakota.”
The one story that just blew me away was about Ron Stordahl and the company he launched in Thief River Falls, Minn., in 1972, Digi-Key Corp. He continues as the sole owner of this amazingly successful company. He solved the problem of making possible a smooth Morse Code transmission, selling kits to ham operators for $13. But makers of radio transmitters liked his idea and built it into their equipment, drying up his sales and leaving him with thousands of electronic parts.
He figured out a way to sell those parts, guaranteeing that any order received by 3 p.m. would be shipped that same day. He now serves over 540,000 customers worldwide. “The company sells products individually, but it also keeps 1.6 million unique products in stock. Many of these parts come from China in bulk, and are shipped back to China in smaller quantities.” FedEx, UPS and DHL have employees on site at Digi-Key to scan and load the orders for flights; all three operate out of a small, general aviation airport to serve just one customer! To get and keep employees, Digi-Key has a bus service to bring them to and from their hometowns to work a four-day week.
This is a very interesting and easy-to-read book!
Bob Wefald is a retired North Dakota State District Court judge, former attorney general and a retired Navy Captain.