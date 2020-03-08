Book details innovative entrepreneurs of the region

All of these stories are interesting, and they are all quick reads. This is a book you can pick up and read a chapter, and then put it down to come back to it later, or to read a chapter before sleep.

Gary Tharaldson is a particularly interesting entrepreneur, as he never seems to rest. His passion and great success have been found in building large chains of motels, and then selling them and starting over. Through Employee Stock Ownership Programs (ESOP), his employees have benefited when the motels were sold. He is still building motels, and he is really good at it.

An early successful entrepreneur in the late 1800s was David Houston, who invented the process to roll and expose film one frame at a time, which the Eastman Co. bought from him to make the popular and operator-friendly Kodak camera. Young people today may not appreciate what an impact his invention had on leisure photography.

Another entrepreneur I found very interesting was Andrew Johnston, a young Watford City cowboy who in 1914 invented the first cattle guard, keeping cattle in their pasture while allowing his Model T Ford to drive straight through without having to take down and close the gate. Truly a very helpful invention!