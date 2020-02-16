Book details how slaves were brought to America

His kidnapping by the troops of the King of Dahomey is brutal. The men surrounded Kossola’s village while women Amazon warriors entered the village capturing those fit to be sold while killing all of the others by beheading them. The king’s warriors could not claim a kill unless they brought back the victim’s head. He tells of being tied with others and force-marched to the barracoon on the coast. When the Clotilda arrived, men and women in pairs were sold to the slavers, loaded on the ship and taken in 70 days to Alabama.

Of his story Hurston writes, “The white people had held my people in slavery in America. They bought us, it is true and exploited us. But the inescapable fact that stuck in my craw was: my people had sold me and the white people had bought me. That did away with the folklore I had been brought up on -- that the white people had gone to Africa, waived a handkerchief at the Africans and lured them aboard ship and sailed away.” Plant noted how the “butchering and killing of Africans” by other Africans did not fit in with what Hurston had been told growing up.