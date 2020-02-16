Book details how slaves were brought to America

Title: "Barracoon -- The Story of the Last 'Black Cargo.'"
Author: Zora Neale Hurston
Publisher: Amistad, an imprint of Harper Collins Publishers, 2018
Zora Neale Hurston was a cultural anthropologist, ethnographer and folklorist who wrote this book in 1931. It was the result of Hurston’s discussions/interviews over three months with Cudjo Lewis, whose African name is Kossola. He was the last living enslaved person among the young male and female members of the Isha subgroup of the Yoruba people of West Africa who were kidnapped by the troops of the King of Dahomey. In 1859 they were bought in West Africa and transported into slavery in Alabama onboard the Clotilda, the last known slaver ship.
Although Barracoon was written in 1931, it was not published until 2018, as Hurston’s phonetic rendering of Lewis' speech was deemed too difficult. Potential publishers wanted it published “in language rather than dialect,” but Hurston would not agree as the “dialect was a vital and authenticating feature of the narrative.” I agree the dialect is a challenge to read. For example, “So po’ folks de war and dey doan let nothin’ come paase dem. We parchee de rice and make de coffee.” I often had to read sentences several times to try to make sure of what was said.
You have free articles remaining.
That this book was finally published in 2018 is to the credit of editor Deborah G. Plant. She wrote a 12-page introduction and a 22-page afterword in which she set forth some of the history surrounding the events. She defines "barracoon" as used in this book as a “structure used to detain Africans who would be sold” into slavery.
Plant writes about this unpublished book being the first book in Hurston’s distinguished career. Hurston’s interview with Kossola was first published as “Cudjo’s Own Story of the Last American Slaver” in the Journal of Negro History in October 1927. Several decades later it was discovered a majority of the article was taken near-verbatim from Emma Langdon Roche’s “Historic Sketches of the South” published in 1914. Plagiarism is inexcusable, but Plant writes “although the journal article and the book manuscript have a common subject in Kossola, they are two distinct works. And where the charge of plagiarism is reasonable with the first, it is unfounded with the second.” Apparently, the rest of Hurston’s career was unblemished by any further plagiarism.
Hurston writes in 1931, “of all the millions transported from Africa to the Americas, only one man is left. He is called Cudjo Lewis and is living … [in] Alabama.” In 1859, the Clotilda left Mobile, Ala., for “this last deal in human flesh” before the Civil War. Kossola wound up as a slave in Alabama. Hurston over three months had short visits several days apart, and Kossola gradually got used to her and told his story in bits and pieces.
His kidnapping by the troops of the King of Dahomey is brutal. The men surrounded Kossola’s village while women Amazon warriors entered the village capturing those fit to be sold while killing all of the others by beheading them. The king’s warriors could not claim a kill unless they brought back the victim’s head. He tells of being tied with others and force-marched to the barracoon on the coast. When the Clotilda arrived, men and women in pairs were sold to the slavers, loaded on the ship and taken in 70 days to Alabama.
Of his story Hurston writes, “The white people had held my people in slavery in America. They bought us, it is true and exploited us. But the inescapable fact that stuck in my craw was: my people had sold me and the white people had bought me. That did away with the folklore I had been brought up on -- that the white people had gone to Africa, waived a handkerchief at the Africans and lured them aboard ship and sailed away.” Plant noted how the “butchering and killing of Africans” by other Africans did not fit in with what Hurston had been told growing up.
Kossola’s story of his slavery is very illuminating. When his slavery ended with the end of the Civil War, he and others wanted to go home to Africa, but they couldn’t afford the trip. They asked their former owner for land so they could build homes. He said, “I tookee good keer my slaves in slavery and derefo’ I doan owe dem nothing. You doan belong to me now, why must I give you my lan?” They worked and bought small pieces of land, built homes, got married and had children. They congregated together and founded the small village of the Africatown. It was a very hard life with his children and his wife dying over the years. It is a sad story, but I assume it was typical of many former slaves.
Although the use of dialect attributed to Kossola is not easy to read, this book is an important look at how people were kidnapped, sold, bought and transported to the Americas to be held and worked as slaves. A remarkably horrible chapter in our nation’s history.
Bob Wefald is a retired North Dakota State District Court judge, former attorney general and a retired Navy Captain.