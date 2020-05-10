Book details how modern China developed

Sun Yet-sen (1866-1925) discovered the idea of a republic in Hawaii, and he vowed to bring a republic to China with him as its leader. He was supported by Charlie Soong, but others ended the Manchu dynasty. A republic was briefly established, but Sun, even though he was famous in China, was not chosen to lead it. Both Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) as the leader of the Nationalists and Mao Ze-dong (1893-1976 as the leader of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) found it in their best political interests to have the people venerate Sun and the founder of China. Sun started raising money and an army to defeat the elected president of the new republic.

Chiang formed an army to support Sun fighting the warlords and gradually securing more and more regions in China, and battling Japanese expansion into Manchuria. With the death of Sun, Chiang became the dominant figure. Within his Nationalists, the CCP was being created with the help of the Soviet Union. Into this mix Jung Chang describes how the Soong sisters and their brothers became enmeshed and at the centers of power. She writes of how the Soong family remained connected and supportive of one another, even as a family with differing politics.