Book details how modern China developed

Title: "Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister -- Three Women at the Heart of Twentieth-Century China"
Author: Jung Chang
Publisher: Alfred A. Knopf 2019
Jung Chang writes of China from the end of the Manchu Dynasty into the 21st century through the lives of the three Soong sisters. Their three brothers also are included, but these three women had unique places in the history of the evolution of modern China. Ei-ling (1888-1973) was Big Sister, Ching-ling (1893-1991) was Red Sister, and Mei-ling (1898-2003) was Little Sister. Their father Charlie Soong, being well-off and a Christian, sent all three of his daughters and his three sons to the United States for their education.
The intersection of the lives of the Soong family with Sun Yet-Sen, Chiang Kai-shek (known as Generalissimo), and Mao Ze-dong creates an excellent image of how modern China developed. This history filled in so many gaps of what little I previously knew of China, that for me it was wonderfully eye-opening. All these characters are politically and financially corrupt. It makes me grateful America had such selfless and heroic founders. It is very sad China did not have a George Washington to lead its revolution and surrender his commission when the war was won, or a Thomas Jefferson to write a Declaration of Independence, or a James Madison to write a Constitution.
Sun Yet-sen (1866-1925) discovered the idea of a republic in Hawaii, and he vowed to bring a republic to China with him as its leader. He was supported by Charlie Soong, but others ended the Manchu dynasty. A republic was briefly established, but Sun, even though he was famous in China, was not chosen to lead it. Both Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) as the leader of the Nationalists and Mao Ze-dong (1893-1976 as the leader of the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) found it in their best political interests to have the people venerate Sun and the founder of China. Sun started raising money and an army to defeat the elected president of the new republic.
Chiang formed an army to support Sun fighting the warlords and gradually securing more and more regions in China, and battling Japanese expansion into Manchuria. With the death of Sun, Chiang became the dominant figure. Within his Nationalists, the CCP was being created with the help of the Soviet Union. Into this mix Jung Chang describes how the Soong sisters and their brothers became enmeshed and at the centers of power. She writes of how the Soong family remained connected and supportive of one another, even as a family with differing politics.
Ei-ling as the older and financially wiser Big Sister married H.H. Kung, devoting her long life to financing and providing the family with a lavish lifestyle. She and her husband and sons appropriated untold millions of China’s wealth. Ching-ling was Red Sister, who in America first became sympathetic to the plight of the lesser class. Back in China she became involved with her hero Sun Yet-sen, who was at least 25 years older. “Life with Sun was also glamorous and fun. Though an enemy of the President of China, Sun, as the former -- and first -- interim president of China, was much sought after socially. Ching-ling was invited to many functions and outings with him and had an exciting time.” After he divorced his wife, they were married in October 1915. After Sun died in 1925, Red Sister preserved his legacy.
Mei-ling as the Little Sister did not find a husband until she was 30. Big Sister introduced her to Chiang Kai-shek. He promptly divorced his wife, with whom he had his only son and heir Ching-kuo. Because Red Sister had married Sun Yet-sen, Chiang was interested. “Now it seemed he had a chance to link his name to Sun Yet-sen -- not to mention to make a ‘grande alliance’ with a beautiful and sophisticated lady, to whom (his wife) could not hold a candle.”
As Chiang increased his power, he wanted help from the Soviet Union, and he sent his son there to be educated. They held him and would not send him back. Mao was building a small CCP army within the Nationalist army, which Chiang was defeating. The famous “Long March” in 1934-35 of Mao and his army occurred when Chiang drove him out of southeast China. Several times Chiang had Mao poised for defeat, but to get his son released from the Soviet Union, Chiang made a deal to allow Mao’s forces to remain intact, fighting guerilla battles behind the Japanese lines while Chiang’s forces fought the main battles. World War II American Gen. Joe Stillwell found Chiang to be an incompetent military commander.
Against all of this history, the Soong family was deeply entrenched -- Big Sister and her family were taking ever more money, Red Sister was doing all she could to help Mao, and Little Sister was what we call today a “rock star,” as she was well received in America, including a speech to Congress in 1943. “When she addressed Congress -- a big honour -- on 18 February, just the sight of her, dressed in the traditional, alluring cheongsam looking petite and delicate, amidst all those big men under the magnificent ceiling, was awe-inspiring. And her speech, in impeccable American English, moved many a powerful man to tears. The standing ovation lasted four minutes.”
At the end of the war, Chiang had an enormous and well-equipped army, three times as large as Mao’s. But with corruption and CCP members embedded in key positions, plus incompetent leadership, by 1949 Chiang and his Nationalists had lost the war in China, and with an army of 2 million had moved to Formosa with its 6 million people. Chiang took control and set up a dictatorship and waited for Mao to invade. But when Mao came to the aide of North Korea and its failed invasion of South Korea, the United States signed a mutual defense pact with Chiang’s government. Chiang’s son took over after Chiang died and Taiwan (Formosa) ultimately became a thriving democracy.
Big Sister lived the rest of her life in America with her family in luxury. Red Sister finally became a communist after serving for years in the nominal position as vice chairman of China, being increasingly concerned with the repression of the Chinese by their own government. Little Sister preferred living in luxury in the United States, where she died having lived in three centuries.
This well-written and very interesting history left me with the sense that a profound tragedy had been inflicted on the people of China, as they were repeatedly betrayed, exploited and murdered by the handful of people whose only goal was power. Very sad to think of what could have been if they had been served by the selfless leaders who served us, such as George Washington -- one of the few people in history who gave up power when the war was won. We have truly been blessed!
Bob Wefald is a retired North Dakota State District Court judge, former attorney general and a retired Navy Captain.
