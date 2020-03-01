Book details first female US Supreme Court justice

At Stanford she demonstrated social skills and abilities in tennis and golf, which served her well throughout her life. I found it very interesting that her law school classmate and the smartest one in her class was World War II Army veteran Bill Rehnquist, the future chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. What was even more interesting is he was one of the men she dated, and that he asked her to marry him. She was engaged several times while at Stanford until she settled on John O’Connor, another law school classmate.

Sandra was bright, on law review, in Order of the Coif and in the top 10% of her class. The best law firms posted invitations to apply to third-year students with a B average or better. None would even give her an interview. She went to Los Angeles and talked with the father of a law school classmate who was a partner in a prominent law firm. He told her, “You have a fine résumé, Miss Day, … (but) this firm has never hired a woman lawyer. I don’t see that it will. Our clients won’t stand for it. … Well, if you type well enough, we might be able to get you a job as a legal secretary.” It was a long road to a seat on the Supreme Court.