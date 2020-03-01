Book details first female US Supreme Court justice

Title: "First -- Sandra Day O’Connor"
Author: Evan Thomas
Publisher: Random House 2019
This is an excellent biography about the truly wonderful and remarkable person who was the first woman justice of the United States Supreme Court. Evan Thomas has written a compelling and very readable narrative of the life of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, the firsts in her life, and the impact of her life and achievements.
Sandra Day, born on March 26, 1930, was the oldest of the three children of Harry and Ada Mae Day. She grew up on their Lazy B Ranch, which occupied about 250 square miles along the Arizona-New Mexico border. It was dry, getting about 10 inches of rain a year. The 160,000 acres could support 2,000 head of cattle. Sandra was nine years older than the middle child, Ann. Her younger brother was Alan. Their house stood 8 miles from the main road.
“The house had no running water, indoor plumbing, or electricity. Coal gas lamps lit the room; the bathroom was a wooden privy 75 yards downwind from the house.” Sandra loved to read, and she loved their ranch. She went to school in El Paso, Texas, staying with her maternal grandparents. When she was 16, she went to Stanford University in 1946. She was in a program where she could start her three years of law school in her senior year of undergraduate work, graduating from Stanford Law School in 1952.
At Stanford she demonstrated social skills and abilities in tennis and golf, which served her well throughout her life. I found it very interesting that her law school classmate and the smartest one in her class was World War II Army veteran Bill Rehnquist, the future chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. What was even more interesting is he was one of the men she dated, and that he asked her to marry him. She was engaged several times while at Stanford until she settled on John O’Connor, another law school classmate.
Sandra was bright, on law review, in Order of the Coif and in the top 10% of her class. The best law firms posted invitations to apply to third-year students with a B average or better. None would even give her an interview. She went to Los Angeles and talked with the father of a law school classmate who was a partner in a prominent law firm. He told her, “You have a fine résumé, Miss Day, … (but) this firm has never hired a woman lawyer. I don’t see that it will. Our clients won’t stand for it. … Well, if you type well enough, we might be able to get you a job as a legal secretary.” It was a long road to a seat on the Supreme Court.
She married John O’Conner on Dec. 20, 1952, at the Lazy B Ranch, and they had a long and blessed marriage with their three sons. They were a very social couple throughout their marriage. They loved to dance, travel and spend time with friends, and they were both well-connected. They moved in the mid-1950s to Phoenix, where John became a partner in a well-regarded law firm. Sandra hung out her shingle with a lawyer from Michigan in a strip mall. She was active in the Junior League and always socially prominent. She was elected to the Arizona State Senate and became the first woman majority leader. Then she became a trial court judge and finally a judge of the Arizona Court of Appeals. She and John were active in Republican politics, and Sen. Barry Goldwater was a friend of hers. When Ronald Reagan was elected president in 1980, he fulfilled his pledge to appoint a woman to the U.S. Supreme Court. He appointed Sandra Day O’Conner as the first woman justice on July 6, 1981. She was confirmed by the Senate 99-0, and she was sworn in on Sept. 25, 1981.
Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was a major force throughout her more than 24 years on the court, and she was often the “swing vote” in contentious cases. Chief Justice Rehnquist and Justice O’Connor were close friends on the court. She was the most social justice, getting them to all have lunch together.
Thomas writes about many of the cases in which she was involved, some with her on the majority side and some on the minority side. Thomas notes most of the cases decided by the Supreme Court are large majority or unanimous opinions, but his description of many contentious cases demonstrate the justices were capable of snide and rather vicious remarks. With O’Connor frequently as the fifth vote needed for a majority opinion, she was often the subject of these remarks. In this regard, the Supreme Court is often NOT the collegial body it may be perceived to be. This is what surprised me the most about this biography, and I imagine it was due to the tough issues such as abortion and affirmative action with great public pressure on all sides. But I cannot imagine our North Dakota Supreme Court justices acting like some of the U.S. Supreme Court justices.
I was also impressed by the Washington social life of John and Sandra O’Connor. They were quite a prominent couple, playing bridge and tennis and golfing with well-known and well-connected people. Justice O’Connor had a mixed conservative and liberal series of law clerks for whom she would make breakfast in her home every Saturday, and she took them on walks in all kinds of weather. The law clerks told Thomas how they had to race to keep up with her. Her work with her law clerks, the other justices and court personnel is nicely sketched by Thomas.
Justice O’Connor always acknowledged the life her husband gave up to support her as a justice, although he enjoyed the Washington social scene as much as she did. He started showing increasing signs of being afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease, to the point when she would bring him to work with her where he was seen by her clerks and others to be doing increasingly poorly.
The health of Chief Justice Rehnquist was failing as a result of cancer. He and Justice O’Connor talked about who would step down first. She felt she had to retire to take John back to Arizona to take care of him. As it turned out, Rehnquist decided to stay for another year, so Justice O’Connor resigned. But shortly thereafter, Rehnquist died on Sept. 3, 2005. O’Connor, who had already resigned, remained on the court until her successor was appointed and sworn in.
After her time on the court, Justice O’Connor often regretted resigning, as her husband failed and needed full-time care. She remained active in various ways as a frequent speaker and worldwide traveler. John died on Nov. 11, 2009, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease, no longer knowing who she was. Tragically, she developed her own Alzheimer’s disease, which gradually began to be noticed. Justice O’Connor is living in a care facility.
Bob Wefald is a retired North Dakota State District Court judge, former attorney general and a retired Navy Captain.