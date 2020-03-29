Book details 'America's Bomber Boys'

Title: "Masters of the Air -- America’s Bomber Boys Who Fought the Air War Against Germany"
Authors: Donald L. Miller
Publisher: Simon & Schuster Paperbacks 2006
Donald L. Miller’s history of the U.S. 8th Air Force operating out of England during World War II is filled with stories and anecdotes, as well as facts about missions flown, planes lost, crews killed, wounded or captured. His account of the bombing missions flown is relentless. “(T)he Eight Air Force mounted its first heavy bombing mission flown on August 17, 1942. On that short run to Rouen there had been no losses. On April 25, 1945 Heavy Bombing Mission Number 968, six bombers succumbed to withering flak fire over the Skoda Works (in Czechoslovakia). The forty-two crewman missing in action were the last combat casualties sustained by the Eight Air Force.” Leading that first mission was Maj. Paul W. Tibbets Jr., who on Aug. 6, 1945, over Japan would drop the first atomic bomb.
The 15th Air Force flying out of Italy also heavily bombed targets in occupied Europe. Both the 8th and 15th Air Forces flew B-17 Flying Fortresses and B-24 Liberators, and both had their own fighter squadrons. As newer fighters came on line, their range increased to allow them to accompany the bombers for increasingly longer distances into Germany. The P-47 Thunderbolt was able to go part way, the P-38 Lighting went farther, and the P-51 Mustang escorted the bombers all the way to Germany.
Those early bombing missions suffered heavy losses without long range fighter cover. Miller writes that a critical mistake made by bomber strategists was the mistaken belief that the heavily armed bombers could make it to their targets and back defending themselves. In fact, he finds it was a mistake not to rush into production the P-51, which by the time they arrived in great numbers turned the air war around as they usually out-fought the Luftwaffe fighters. Those early crews were told they would only have to fly 25 missions, later increased to 30 and 35 missions.
“In October 1943, fewer than one out of four Eighth Air Force crew members could expect to complete his tour of duty: twenty-five combat missions. … Two-thirds of the men could expect to die in combat or be captured by the enemy. … By the end of the war, the Eighth Air Force would have more fatal casualties -- 26,000 -- than the entire United States Marine Corps.” In April 1943 “twenty-year-old radio gunner Michael Roscovich … became the first flyer to complete twenty-five missions.” And I found out it was the crew of Hell’s Angels that on May 14, 1943, completed 25 missions, not the Memphis Belle three days later. As the war was about to end, one brave and eager pilot finished his record 91st mission.
The British Bomber Command flew nighttime bombing missions to destroy targets, while the 8th Air Force flew daylight “precision” bombing missions, although no mission was that precise as most bombs fell somewhere in the broad target area. In the later part of the air war, the Americans joined the British in simply pulverizing cities. Miller discusses the morality of such massive bombing, but it was what it was, and the Germans started it.
While the stories of heroics and gruesome causalities make for interesting or depressing reading, I learned a great deal in the last 150 pages or so about the American POWs. There were more than 90,000 American POWs, about one-third of which were air crew members. The stories of them toward the end of the war, and how Hitler ordered them to be force-marched away from the advancing Soviet forces, are filled with suffering. One of those was former Lt. Gov. Ernie Sands, whose one term with Gov. Al Olson coincided with my one term as attorney general.
He told me about his time as a POW in Germany. He was a Bombardier on a B-24 that was shot down over Cologne, Germany. He was able to evade capture for several days, but he was captured and spent the rest of the war in Stalag Luft III and Stalag VIIA until he was repatriated by Patton's forces on April 29, 1945. He told me of being forced to march in winter, and how as he marched out of his POW camp the guards sprayed him with water that froze and added to his problems. He was not forgiving when he described this to me.
There was a great deal of controversy about the bombing missions carried out by the 8th Air Force and the Bomber Command. Miller writes: “The World War II record of the Eighth Air Force is mixed. Early in the war, its target planning was abysmal. It bombed U-boat pens that were indestructible and ball bearing factories whose machine tools it was incapable of destroying with undersize 500-pound bombs. The deep penetration raids against Schweinfurt’s ball bearing complex should not have been mounted until a larger bomber force was assembled and protected by long range fighters. In miscalculating the ability of the unfortunately named Fortress to stand up to the Luftwaffe, American war planners needlessly sacrificed the lives of young men who were unable to fully appreciate the desperate nature of their mission.”
This is a very interesting book with many stories of heroes, brave men and famous personalities such as Jimmy Stewart and Clark Gable. Maj. Stewart was “one of the Eighth’s finest squadron commanders. … The fliers respected his cool, measured leadership and quiet authenticity.” Capt. Clark Gable was unfairly characterized as posing for photo ops, but he was simply a waist gunner, who on his first mission was nearly killed by a shell that blew off the heel of his boot. “After his second mission, though, which was really a tough one, the kids adored him, … They couldn’t stay away from him.” At a Bob Hope USO show, Hope tried to get “Rhett Butler” to stand up, “but the boys around him wouldn’t point him out.” The guys in his crew loved going out with him. ”(B)eautiful girls -- English, French, Belgian -- would crowd around our table. It was great just being in Gable’s wake -- picking up the leftovers.”
Bob Wefald is a retired North Dakota State District Court judge, former attorney general and a retired Navy Captain.
