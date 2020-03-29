Book details 'America's Bomber Boys'

While the stories of heroics and gruesome causalities make for interesting or depressing reading, I learned a great deal in the last 150 pages or so about the American POWs. There were more than 90,000 American POWs, about one-third of which were air crew members. The stories of them toward the end of the war, and how Hitler ordered them to be force-marched away from the advancing Soviet forces, are filled with suffering. One of those was former Lt. Gov. Ernie Sands, whose one term with Gov. Al Olson coincided with my one term as attorney general.

He told me about his time as a POW in Germany. He was a Bombardier on a B-24 that was shot down over Cologne, Germany. He was able to evade capture for several days, but he was captured and spent the rest of the war in Stalag Luft III and Stalag VIIA until he was repatriated by Patton's forces on April 29, 1945. He told me of being forced to march in winter, and how as he marched out of his POW camp the guards sprayed him with water that froze and added to his problems. He was not forgiving when he described this to me.