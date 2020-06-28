Book describes Americans in Paris

All this happened against the background of changes in the government from king to republic to emperor through the chaos of the entirely unnecessary Franco–Prussian War of 1870–71 and the destruction wrought by the prolonged siege of Paris, the surrender and loss of Alsace and Lorraine, and the bloody commune that followed until the restoration of order. In between the chaos the Americans kept coming, largely supported by families back home. McCullough describes their living conditions in Paris ranging from small garrets to mansions, and the joy they experienced walking throughout and around Paris. He describes their lectures on medicine, surgery and autopsies, and hospital rounds with famous physicians. He writes of their apprenticeships with painters and sculptors, and of their visits to the Louvre where many artists learned by copying the works of the masters on display.

One story I want to share with you is that of Samuel F.B. Morse. We know him from his invention of the telegraph and the Morse Code, but first he was an accomplished artist. In 1831-32, Morse took on a monumental project of painting on one large 6-by-9-foot canvas a scene he created at the Louvre. He worked on it for the better part of a year, as he had to be done by Aug. 10, 1832, the day the Louvre closed for the summer. James Fenimore Cooper, who by then was a world-famous author, was a dear friend of Morse, and he spent most every afternoon with him at the Louvre.