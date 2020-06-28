Book describes Americans in Paris

Title: "The Greater Journey -- Americans In Paris"
Author: David McCullough
Publisher: Thorndike Press 2011
I seldom read books twice, but David McCullough’s "The Greater Journey" was such a wonderful read the first time 11 years ago, I just wanted to enjoy reading it again. In this time of pandemic, it was such a comfort and pleasure to read it once more. McCullough is such a great conversational writer; it’s as if you were right there visiting with him. He writes so very well. When he writes history, it seems to flow off the pages. Besides, I really love Paris, and this book explains a lot about how it was built to be such a beautiful city.
Although London and Paris grew and developed over the centuries at the same time, the layout of each city is much different. History pours out of every London square and monument, but it cannot compare to the way Paris is laid out with long, broad avenues highlighting famous landmarks. McCullough explains why. He points out the overthrow of King Louis-Philippe led to the popular election in 1848 of Napoleon’s nephew, Louis Napoleon. He staged a coup against the government on Dec. 2, 1851, and “In a matter of hours, Louis Napoleon had made himself dictator.” In October 1852 he was “proclaimed Emperor Napoleon III,” with the end of 1852 marking the “official beginning of the Second Empire. … As for what he intended to do with his power, the new emperor was emphatically clear on one thing above all. He would make Paris more than ever the most beautiful city in the world.”
He appointed Georges-Eugene Haussmann as “prefect of the Seine.” The Emperor showed Haussmann “a map on which he had drawn in blue, red, yellow, and green pencils what he wanted built. … The work would go on for nearly twenty years. Haussmann liked to call himself a ‘demolition artist,’ and from the way great, broad swaths were cut through whole sections of the city, and entire neighborhoods leveled with little apparent regard for their history or concern for their inhabitants, it seemed to many that headlong destruction was truly his main purpose. … The making of a more splendid city was always the paramount objective. The longest of the boulevards planned, the rue Lafayette, was to run three miles in a perfectly straight line.” As the Chinese have shown in this 21st century, a dictator with money can get a lot done.
McCullough’s history emphasizes the Americans who came to Paris in the 19th century to study medicine, art and sculpture, as Paris was the one place in the world where the best of all these disciplines was to be found. He writes of Americans arriving to study medicine in the early 1800s and throughout the 19th century, a century of change. The early arriving Americans traveled to France in sailing ships for 30-60 days, and when they arrived in France they went by a diligence, which we would call a stagecoach, stopping in Rouen to see the marvelous cathedral. It was “their first with a Gothic masterpiece, indeed with one of the glories of France.” Later-arriving Americans traveled by steamship in varying levels of comfort.
All this happened against the background of changes in the government from king to republic to emperor through the chaos of the entirely unnecessary Franco–Prussian War of 1870–71 and the destruction wrought by the prolonged siege of Paris, the surrender and loss of Alsace and Lorraine, and the bloody commune that followed until the restoration of order. In between the chaos the Americans kept coming, largely supported by families back home. McCullough describes their living conditions in Paris ranging from small garrets to mansions, and the joy they experienced walking throughout and around Paris. He describes their lectures on medicine, surgery and autopsies, and hospital rounds with famous physicians. He writes of their apprenticeships with painters and sculptors, and of their visits to the Louvre where many artists learned by copying the works of the masters on display.
One story I want to share with you is that of Samuel F.B. Morse. We know him from his invention of the telegraph and the Morse Code, but first he was an accomplished artist. In 1831-32, Morse took on a monumental project of painting on one large 6-by-9-foot canvas a scene he created at the Louvre. He worked on it for the better part of a year, as he had to be done by Aug. 10, 1832, the day the Louvre closed for the summer. James Fenimore Cooper, who by then was a world-famous author, was a dear friend of Morse, and he spent most every afternoon with him at the Louvre.
The scene Morse painted was of a room in the Louvre on the walls of which he painted copies of works displayed throughout the museum. He painted every day of the week, including Sunday, from opening until closing. “The thirty-eight pictures in his painting included works by twenty-two masters. … Each had to be so rendered as to catch the very character of the original. Each had to have the look of that particular painter.” In his painting, Morse stacked the paintings five high on the walls and he included a sculpture and 10 people. “Most conspicuous was Morse himself standing front and center …. (as well as) Cooper and his wife watching their daughter.” His painting is titled The Gallery of the Louvre. Morse intended to show it in America for 25 cents per person, but it was not successful. It was sold for $1,300 and ultimately purchased by the Art Institute of Chicago for $3.25 million.
In 2011, I was in Chicago and I wanted to see this painting. Sadly, I was told it was in storage and I could not see it. Perhaps some day I will be able to see it. This book is an enjoyable and informative read.
Of these Americans McCullough wrote, “Great as their journey had been by sea, a greater journey had begun, as they already sensed, and from it they were to learn more, and bring back more, of infinite value to themselves and to their country than they ever knew.”
Bob Wefald is a retired North Dakota state district court judge, a former attorney general and a retired Navy captain.
