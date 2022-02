The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is hosting an online Zoom discussion with Jackie Pfeiffer and Janine Pfeiffer-Knop, authors of “While the Windmills Watched: A Slice of Rural America in the 1950s."

The Pfeiffer sisters in the book recollect growing up on a farm near Menoken in the 1950s. The book discussion is set for 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 24.

The event is free but registration is required. Contact the library at 701-355-1485.

