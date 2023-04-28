The sale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the library community room. Proceeds will go toward helping the group buy a new library outreach vehicle and update the library's website.

Book and pet supply donations will be at the Bookmobile Garage from 10 a.m. to noon. The Crown Butte Wranglers 4-H club will manage the drive with donations benefiting local shelters. A coupon for a free book from the book sale will be given to those who donate. Accepted pet supplies include wet dog food, cat treats, dry cat food, dry puppy food, and new or gently used leashes, toys and litter boxes