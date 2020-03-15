Book details Grand Army of the Republic

Title: "Glorious Contentment -- The Grand Army of the Republic 1865-1900"
Authors: Stuart McConnell
Publisher: University of North Carolina Press 1992
Stuart McConnell writes about the history of the Grand Army of the Republic -- the GAR. This appears to be his Ph.D. thesis edited into a book format. As a veteran, I have always been interested in veterans organizations -- I am a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA), the American Veterans (AMVETS) and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV). I have also been intrigued by the GAR, which reached its high-water mark before 1900, but I never knew much about the GAR. When I learned the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County in Moorhead, Minn. is opening an exhibit on the GAR on March 31, I determined to see it. In preparation for seeing the exhibit this book was recommended to me.
It is a very dry read as opposed to a compelling narrative history. McConnell earned his Ph.D., so his thesis was apparently well-received. It is a scholarly work with lots of facts about the GAR. Having read it, I did not get a real sense of the heart and soul of the GAR.
The enthusiasm and relief of the Union Civil War veterans was apparent when 130,000 Union soldiers paraded through Washington, D.C., for a Grand Review starting on May 23, 1865, when the veterans of the Army of the Potomac paraded for six hours followed the next day by a six-hour parade of the Western armies. The paraded equaled a 25-mile column.
“Despite the length of the precession, however, the large crowds lining the avenue never seemed weary of the passing spectacle. People begin pouring into the city on Sunday, packing the trains from New York to the point that they ran two hours late and offered only standing room.”
“[I]n the American experience up to 1865, nothing like the Grand Review had been seen. … The massing for parade of all troops in service at the end of a war was unprecedented, and it gave the spectators at Washington some sense of the size of the force about which they had been reading in the newspapers for four years.” Of course, many troops had already been mustered out or simply went home, and black units were excluded. “When all was said and done … the soldiers on parade would remember the spectacle of the Grand Review.” It must have been quite a sight!
The GAR came out of this enthusiasm, being formed in 1868. “With a membership larger than that of all other union veterans’ groups combined, with a post in almost every Northern town, with the aura of the Union victory still glowing behind it, the GAR was perhaps the single most powerful political lobby of the age. By 1900 the electorate had chosen only one postwar president who was not a GAR member.”
Unfortunately, McConnell’s next four chapters are rather mundane. They deal with levels of membership, dues, rank, who can belong, what the post room looked like, and similar dry facts. With its large membership, the GAR lobbied for pensions for Union war veterans and widows. “Nationally, the GAR membership included only about one-third of the surviving veterans found by the special census of 1890 -- 351,244 out of 1,034,073 … in 6,928 GAR posts that ultimately dotted the Northern landscape.” That is an impressive record! I can only wish our veterans organizations today enjoyed a similar percentage of veterans as members.
McConnell in his sixth chapter captured my interest, as he wrote about GAR reunions called Campfires, which were widely held, some of which were Blue and Gray Campfires, such as the one held in 1913 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Gettysburg. He has a photo in the book of the gray-bearded Union and Confederate veterans standing around a cannon. I have seen old movies of that Campfire. All these Campfires were great social events for the Union veterans, and apparently there was some drinking involved. “[T]he veterans’ recourse to camp camaraderie as a way of commemorating the war virtually smothered the less pleasant aspects of the fighting.”
One significant impact the GAR made on many communities was the observance of Decoration Day, now known as Memorial Day. Those Decoration Day observances in communities were the responsibility of the GAR, as it was not until after World War I that there was another generation of veterans to carry on Decoration Day/Memorial Day, which is what today’s veterans groups so faithfully continue to do along with the observance of Veterans Day.
McConnell writes, “In 1890 … the GAR membership peaked at just over 400,000. The next year it began to decline, until at the turn of the century the order could count only 276,662 members, the great majority of them in their fifties and sixties.” The last GAR member and Union Civil War veteran Albert Woolson of Minnesota died in 1956. “The power of the GAR in the nineteenth century lay in the effective use by Union veterans of their own group history as culture. In campfires, personal narratives, pension editorials, and the day to day life of their organization, the veterans constructed a history that explained both the Civil War and the nation.”
As I always do from reading, I learned a great deal, but this book is not a compelling historical narrative. I would love it if historian David McCullough, or someone of his caliber, would write a moving history of the GAR. I am sure there is a lot more to the story of the GAR and to the stories of GAR members which, in a compelling narrative history, would be very interesting.
Bob Wefald is a retired North Dakota State District Court judge, former attorney general and a retired Navy Captain.