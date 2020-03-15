Book details Grand Army of the Republic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“Despite the length of the precession, however, the large crowds lining the avenue never seemed weary of the passing spectacle. People begin pouring into the city on Sunday, packing the trains from New York to the point that they ran two hours late and offered only standing room.”

“[I]n the American experience up to 1865, nothing like the Grand Review had been seen. … The massing for parade of all troops in service at the end of a war was unprecedented, and it gave the spectators at Washington some sense of the size of the force about which they had been reading in the newspapers for four years.” Of course, many troops had already been mustered out or simply went home, and black units were excluded. “When all was said and done … the soldiers on parade would remember the spectacle of the Grand Review.” It must have been quite a sight!

The GAR came out of this enthusiasm, being formed in 1868. “With a membership larger than that of all other union veterans’ groups combined, with a post in almost every Northern town, with the aura of the Union victory still glowing behind it, the GAR was perhaps the single most powerful political lobby of the age. By 1900 the electorate had chosen only one postwar president who was not a GAR member.”