Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library hosts Hygge Hangout

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library on Saturday is hosting an afternoon of Hygge.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Hygge, pronounced HYOO'-guh, is a Danish and Norwegian term for a mood of coziness with feelings of wellness and contentment.

The event from 2-4 p.m. in the library's Missouri River Room will include board games, coloring, a reading nook, crochet supplies, puzzles and a hot chocolate bar. It's free and open to people 18 years of age and older.

Separately, the library is hosting a lobby display highlighting the work of the members of the Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative. The free display is through the end of March.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0