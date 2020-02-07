Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library hosts Hygge Hangout

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library on Saturday is hosting an afternoon of Hygge.
Hygge, pronounced HYOO'-guh, is a Danish and Norwegian term for a mood of coziness with feelings of wellness and contentment.
The event from 2-4 p.m. in the library's Missouri River Room will include board games, coloring, a reading nook, crochet supplies, puzzles and a hot chocolate bar. It's free and open to people 18 years of age and older.
Separately, the library is hosting a lobby display highlighting the work of the members of the Bismarck Downtown Artist Cooperative. The free display is through the end of March.