Bismarck State College hosting Dakota Bison Symposium

An educational event "The Dakota Bison Symposium" will offer historical lessons and experiences June 23-25 in Bismarck. 

June 23 and 25 feature expert presentations and panel discussions at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum. June 24 consists of tours to southwest North Dakota and northwest South Dakota to visit art galleries, museums, parks, and historical sites.

Featured speakers include United Tribes Technical College instructor Dakota Goodhouse, historian and author Francie Berg, North Dakota State Historical Society curator of education Erik Holland, and historian and former Bismarck State College president Larry Skogen. National speakers include film producer and documentarian Daniel Glick, author Dan Flores, hoop dancer and musician Kevin Locke.

The Dakota Bison Symposium is coordinated by BSC Conference Planners and funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts. Registration is open through June 17. Registration is $125 for all three days, $99 for the first day or $45 for the second day.

For more information and to register, go to bscdakotabison.com.

