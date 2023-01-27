Bismarck State College ensemble offers Singing Valentines

Members of the Bismarck State College Men's Ensemble rehearse for their Valentine's Day serenades in the college alumni foundation center in 2022. In front is Luke Weber, and in back from left are Preston Kersey-Russell, Sam Geiger, Patrick Watson, Alex Brady, Nicholas Zezeus, Clyde Bauman, Dunnevan Anderson, Harrison Seil and Ethan Pedersen. The ensemble is directed by Dawn Hagerott.