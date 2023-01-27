 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck State College ensemble offers Singing Valentines

021122-nws-valentines.jpg

Members of the Bismarck State College Men's Ensemble rehearse for their Valentine's Day serenades in the college alumni foundation center in 2022. In front is Luke Weber, and in back from left are Preston Kersey-Russell, Sam Geiger, Patrick Watson, Alex Brady, Nicholas Zezeus, Clyde Bauman, Dunnevan Anderson, Harrison Seil and Ethan Pedersen. The ensemble is directed by Dawn Hagerott.

 TOM STROMME

Heart-felt notes of the musical kind and flowers provide a package of love in vocal serenades by the Bismarck State College Men’s Ensemble on Feb. 14.

For $30, the tuxedo-clad ensemble will sing a love song and provide the recipient with a fresh, long-stemmed red rose.

Sung a cappella, the song choices are “Can't Take My Eyes off You” and “The Longest Time.”

Serenades can be booked through Feb. 12 by calling 701-224-5768 or emailing Dawn.Hagerott@bismarckstate.edu. All proceeds go toward BSC music scholarships.

