Bismarck State College ensemble offers Singing Valentines

Heart-felt notes of the musical kind and flowers provide a package of love in vocal serenades by the Bismarck State College Men’s Ensemble on Feb. 14.
For $30, the tuxedo-clad ensemble will sing a love song and provide the recipient with a fresh, long-stemmed red rose.
Sung a cappella, the song choices are “Can't Take My Eyes off You” and “The Longest Time.”
Serenades can be booked through Feb. 12 by calling 701-224-5768 or emailing Dawn.Hagerott@bismarckstate.edu. All proceeds go toward BSC music scholarships.