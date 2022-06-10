 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bismarck Pop-up Food Truck Festival rolling pop-up into town

  • 0

The Bismarck Food Truck Festival will be rolling a pop-up event into town Father's Day weekend.

The event will be held June 17-19 at the Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse parking lot.

The pop-up features 10 specialty food vendors, non-food vendors, a full cash bar, and indoor seating if needed.

Admission is $1 or free for dads on Sunday. Children under 10 attend for free. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 17, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 18 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 19.

For more information, go to 701foodtrucks.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Billie Eilish references Depp and Heard trial in new song

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News