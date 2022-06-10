Bismarck Pop-up Food Truck Festival rolling pop-up into town

The Bismarck Food Truck Festival will be rolling a pop-up event into town Father's Day weekend.
The event will be held June 17-19 at the Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse parking lot.
The pop-up features 10 specialty food vendors, non-food vendors, a full cash bar, and indoor seating if needed.
Admission is $1 or free for dads on Sunday. Children under 10 attend for free. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 17, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 18 and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 19.
For more information, go to 701foodtrucks.com.