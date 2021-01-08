 Skip to main content
Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra sets performance

The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra is scheduled to perform “Red Carpet Renegades” at the Belle Mehus Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 16.

The 7:30 p.m. performance will launch the second half of the Trailblazers & Trendsetters season. The concert will include music from major motion pictures including some superhero movies and Disney classics.

"One of our favorite concerts of the year, our annual cinema concert, allows the orchestra and I to bring to life those favorite, epic musical moments from the great motion pictures,” Maestro Beverly Everett said. “This year we feature blockbusters that set trends or blazed new trails with everything from 'Superman,' to 'Lion King,' 'E.T.' and more."  

Individual tickets are not available for in-person attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic. For livestream tickets, go to https://bismarckmandansymphony.org/events/RedCarpetRenegades/.

