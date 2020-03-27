Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra postpones concert

The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra will not hold its "Star Crossed Love" concert planned for April 18, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"Please keep your tickets, as we are currently reviewing our options and will be in touch as further decisions are made," Executive Director Mike Gardner said.
For more information, contact the organization at 701-258-8345 or email bmso@midconetwork.com.
