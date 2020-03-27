Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra postpones concert

Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra postpones concert

{{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra will not hold its "Star Crossed Love" concert planned for April 18, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"Please keep your tickets, as we are currently reviewing our options and will be in touch as further decisions are made," Executive Director Mike Gardner said.

For more information, contact the organization at 701-258-8345 or email bmso@midconetwork.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Crossover country superstar Kenny Rogers dies at 81
Obituaries

Crossover country superstar Kenny Rogers dies at 81

  • Updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on records and on TV, died Friday night. He was 81.

Review: What Trump's golf game reveals about him
Entertainment

Review: What Trump's golf game reveals about him

"Commander in Cheat: How Golf Explains Trump" by Rick Reilly; Hachette Books (273 pages, $28) ___ Golf is the ultimate gentleman's game, played with honor, nobility and pride. It is a game that tests a person's mettle, examines their character, shows how they handle adversity and what they do when a bending 30-footer somehow finds the hole. Want to find the true makeup of a person? Take them ...

+4
Rosie O’Donnell's streaming Broadway show raises $600K
Entertainment

Rosie O’Donnell's streaming Broadway show raises $600K

  • Updated

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

+2
James Taylor and his wife donate $1M to Boston hospital
Entertainment

James Taylor and his wife donate $1M to Boston hospital

  • Updated

From finding ways to help others cope to sheltering in place to canceling events, here’s a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people recover from but can cause severe illness in the elderly and those with preexisting medical conditions.

+3
If you don't laugh, you cry: Coping with virus through humor
Entertainment

If you don't laugh, you cry: Coping with virus through humor

  • Updated

BOSTON (AP) — Neil Diamond posts a fireside rendition of "Sweet Caroline" with its familiar lyrics tweaked to say, "Hands ... washing hands." A news anchor asks when social distancing will end because "my husband keeps trying to get into the house." And a sign outside a neighborhood church reads: “Had not planned on giving up quite this much for Lent.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News