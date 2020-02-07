Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus sets 'Valentine Cabaret'

Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus sets 'Valentine Cabaret'

The Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus will present the "Valentine Cabaret" on Valentine's Day.

The event is at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14, at the National Energy Center at Bismarck State College.

The evening will feature wine tasting, a dinner and music. The cabaret-style setting of the event will allow guests to send private serenades, play trivia and win prizes. Silent auction items as well as gift baskets will be available for purchase.

Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available from chorus members or online at bismanchorus.com. They are $35. Tables of eight may also be reserved for $250 by calling (701) 400-7774.

