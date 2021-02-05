 Skip to main content
Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus hosting virtual Valentine Cabaret

The Bismarck-Mandan Civic Chorus will host a virtual Valentine Cabaret on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 7 p.m.

The event will feature performances of love songs, trivia, an at-home sing-along, mystery prizes and online auctions. Partnerships with food and beverage vendors will offer special packages and discounts for those wishing to augment their Valentine experience.  

“We are creating a virtual date night, a chance to enjoy some wonderful music, a few laughs and a friendly competition in trivia," Chorus Director Tom Porter said. "It will be a great event for couples, families, groups of friends, or individuals to connect through music.”  

Virtual tickets are $17.50 per household and can be purchased on the chorus website, www.bismanchorus.com. Optional purchases of a meal for $17.50 per person and a Sweetheart Mystery Box for $10 are available. 

