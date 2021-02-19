 Skip to main content
Bismarck library's Lego Club goes virtual

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library's Lego Club is going virtual.

Children of all ages can build their own Lego creations and submit photos by email. There will be a new theme each month. February’s theme is “On the Farm.” 

Photos should contain just the creation, not the child. They should be emailed to rneedham@bismarcklibrary.org. This month's deadline is Feb. 25. Photos will be included in a gallery on the library's Facebook page.

For more information, email rneedham@bismarcklibrary.org or tjuhala@bismarcklibrary.org.

