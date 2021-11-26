Bismarck library to host Jenkinson, Vogel

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library will host a conversation with Clay Jenkinson and Sarah Vogel next week.

Jenkinson is a humanities scholar and host of the nationally syndicated radio program, "The Thomas Jefferson Hour." Vogel is an attorney and former North Dakota agriculture commissioner. Both are authors.

Vogel recently wrote about her experience as a young attorney fighting for farmers facing foreclosure in the 1980s, in "The Farmer's Lawyer: The North Dakota Nine and the Fight to Save the Family Farm."

Jenkinson's most recent book, "The Language of Cottonwoods: Essays on the Future of North Dakota" reflects on the state’s spirit of place and cultural identity.

The conversation moderated by Tribune Energy Reporter Amy R. Sisk is Thursday at 6:30 p.m. in the library's lower-level Meeting Room A. It's free and open to the public. It's funded in part by the Humanities North Dakota nonprofit.

