Bismarck library lobby features fairy display
Fairy homes and gardens crafted by Bismarck residents Carol and Lacey Keller are on display in the lobby of the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library.

The grandmother-granddaughter duo began hand-making the homes and terrarium displays about five years ago, using mostly natural materials.

The display will be open for free viewing through the end of October. The library is at 515 N. Fifth St.

