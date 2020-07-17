Bismarck library lobby features display of Swedish items

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The new lobby display at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library features a collection of Swedish items owned by members of the Bismarck-Mandan Three Crowns American-Swedish Association.

The display features pictures and items from the traditional Swedish holidays of Midsommer and St. Lucia, Swedish family heirlooms, Swedish linens, wood carvings and pewter, as well as books written by Swedish authors.

The Three Crowns Association is a nonprofit organized to promote interest in and understanding of Swedish heritage. Many members are children or grandchildren of Swedes who immigrated to North Dakota. The club is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year.

The display can be viewed through September.

