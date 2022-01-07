Bismarck library hosting Veeder workshop

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is hosting a free workshop by western North Dakota singer, songwriter and author Jessie Veeder.

She will share her new children’s book, "Prairie Princess," and engage children in a creative writing and art project on Saturday at 10 a.m. in the Children’s Library Story Room. All ages are welcome.

Veeder at 2 p.m. will team up with folk musician Chuck Suchy for an afternoon of stories and songs.

The library is at 515 N. Fifth Street, downtown. The lobby display this month is highlighting information and items from the Friends of the Rail Bridge group, which seeks to preserve the Bismarck-Mandan Rail Bridge.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0