Bismarck library featuring New York pop artist
Bismarck library featuring New York pop artist

The Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is displaying work by New York collage artist Michael Albert.

Albert has developed a traveling Pop Art Enrichment Program called the “Modern Pop Art Experience.” He's bringing it to North Dakota cities this summer.

His work will be on display at the Bismarck library throughout June. An artist meet-and-greet is scheduled Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on the main floor of the library.

For more information, go to www.michaelalbert.com.

