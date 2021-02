The lobby at the Bismarck Veterans Memorial Public Library is featuring art created by Native American artists from the area.

The works include digital art, paintings, fabric arts and others.

“The display allows patrons to learn about Native American culture, which is magnificently expressed through the art pieces,” Library Director Christine Kujawa said.

The display will be open for viewing through the end of April.

